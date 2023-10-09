"Anthony Street Clothes Defense is 1st?" -NBA fans left unimpressed as Dwight Howard's IG post has Shaquille O'Neal as 10th best Lakers defender

The LA Lakers are one of the most decorated teams in the NBA. Many great players have been a part of the organization and one such name is Dwight Howard. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had two stints with the Purple and gold. He won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 during his second stint.

The former NBA All-Star posted an Instagram picture ranking the Top 10 defenders in Lakers history. According to him, Anthony Davis is the best defender in Lakers history. He placed himself at #9 and the legendary Shaquille O'Neal at 10th. The late Kobe Bryant was fourth on his list that also had other former Lakers legends.

Dwight Howard on his Instagram

Many fans seem to disagree with Dwight Howard's list. Some wondered how the legendary Shaq ended up at number 10. Rating AD as the best defender in Lakers history seemed to not sit well among the fans. One fan even commented:

"Anthony Street Clothes Defense is 1st?"

Best defensive centers in Lakers history

Centers are the main rim-protectors in a game. The Lakers have seen their own fair share of defensive pillars over the years. Let's take a look at some of those names:

Shaquille O'Neal

Dubbed as the most dominant player ever to step on the court, the 7-foot-1 center out of LSU won multiple championships with the Lakers. He played eight seasons for the Lakers. During his time with the Purple and Gold, he averaged 2.5 blocks and 11.8 rebounds, including a remarkable 27.0 points per game.

Wilt Chamberlain

Nicknamed 'The Record Book,' the legendary center also played for the Lakers toward the end of his career. He also won a championship with them in 1972. The now-deceased legend averaged an astounding 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds throughout his basketball career.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Nicknamed 'The Tower of Power,' the 7-2 center out of UCLA played 14 seasons for the Lakers. He was named to the All-NBA Defensive Team 11 times. He won multiple championships with the Lakers. He held the record for most points scored in the NBA, which was broken by LeBron James last season. 'The Captain' averaged an astonishing 24.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in a career spanning over 20 years.