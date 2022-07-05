“You can be a GOAT in this league… Be a competitor” - Antoine Walker tells Kevin Durant to take teams like the Suns and the Heat off his list, says KD can be a individual who gets it done

Right before the start of free agency, Kevin Durant turned the NBA landscape on its side. After rumblings of the two-time Finals MVP possibly wanting out after the Kyrie Irving drama, Durant informed the Brooklyn Nets that he desires a change of scenery.

This news instantly changed the plans of multiple top teams in the NBA. Given how special of a talent Durant is, whoever acquires him will instantly be in the realm of competing for a title.

Along with requesting a trade, Durant also gave the Nets a short list of teams he would like to end up on. Among the teams mentioned were the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Both those organizations are fresh off finishing the regular season with the top spot in their conferences.

During a recent appearance on FS1, former NBA player Antonie Walker weighed in on Durant possibly switching teams. He does not want to see the former MVP on an establishede contender.

"I want KD to take a couple teams off his list," Walker said. "Take the Suns, take the Warriors, take the Heat, take those teams off your list. All these teams are already championship contenders."

Because of how special a talent Durant is, Walker wants to see him go somewhere where he can 'the guy' on a potential contender.

"KD, you're a 2x Finals MVP. You can be a GOAT in this league. You can't be the guy that wants to join a superteam. Be a competitor, you're too good of a player."

Should Kevin Durant follow Antonie Walker's advice?

Whatever Durant decides to do, competing for a title will be among his top priorities. He wants to add to his legacy, which could make joining a middle-of-the-pack team a gamble.

Walker isn't wrong to say that Durant shouldn't run to a super team, but he can still be the top guy on a lot of the teams mentioned. While the Suns and Heat are already put together, they have not been able to get over the hump. If Durant can lead them to a title, it will further prove he is among the best to ever play the game.

Another aspect that needs to be looked at in this discussion is the trade itself. Durant is not a free agent, and whatever team acquires him will pay a steep price. So, a well-constructed team might not look the same once a deal is agreed upon. With this in mind, the All-Star forward shouldn't be in any rush to remove any teams off his list just yet.

