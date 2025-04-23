Antonio Brown contrasts LeBron James - Stephen A saga with Kevin Gates' bold courtside appearance

Following the LA Lakers' March 6th matchup against the New York Knicks, LeBron James had an encounter with Stephen A. Smith that instantly went viral. It ended up being one of the biggest talking points in the league for weeks, with each taking public shots at the other. Following recent discourse online, one former athlete called out LeBron for his lack of action.

Ad

When LeBron approached Stephen A., it was all because of his son Bronny James. He didn't enjoy some choice comments the longtime analyst made, which led to their heated conversation courtside.

Fast forward to now, and LeBron James and the Lakers find themselves in the thick of the NBA postseason. Another notable figure who made choice comments at his family was in attendance for his latest matchup, but the 21-time All-Star did not approach him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Antonio Brown calls out LeBron James for not approaching Kevin Gates

On Tuesday night, LeBron James helped lead the Lakers to a Game 2 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the game taking place in LA, there were numerous celebrities courtside. Among those in attendance was rapper Kevin Gates.

Gates being courtside was very noteworthy in light of his recent actions. In a video he posted on Instagram over the weekend, the longtime rapper made some choice comments about LeBron and his wife Savannah.

Ad

"I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," Gates said. ""I like the way them white women look at LeBron. As soon as he walked out there, they just be like Oh oh oh."

Ad

From the start of his NBA career, Savannah has made it clear she does not like being in the spotlight. She's always supported her husband but prefers to spend most of her time behind the scenes where she can be a mother to their three children.

Given how Gates spoke about Savannah, his appearance courtside Tuesday quickly made headlines. One of countless people to weigh in on the situation was former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. He called out LeBron James for not approaching Gates the same way he did Stephen A.

Ad

"Did LeBron confront him like he did with Stephen A?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron might not have addressed Gates publicly, but his social media activity was likely a response to his remarks. Days after Gates' video, LeBron posted photos of him and Savannah on Instagram with a noteworthy caption.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants."

Online feuds aside, LeBron is putting his time and energy into the Lakers' postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More