  • "Any day now": Malik Beasley inching closer to NBA return after FBI and league allegation over betting scandal 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 10:46 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn
Malik Beasley was cleared by the FBI earlier in August regarding his betting investigation, but the NBA is still conducting its own review. That ongoing process has kept him from signing with any team for now. Recently, Beasley shared an update with fans through a video on Snapchat.

He explained that the league’s investigation is still underway, and he just has to stay patient while everything gets sorted out. In the meantime, he said he’s been staying in shape and keeping ready so that once he’s cleared, he’ll be fully prepared to return to the court.

“The NBA is doing their own investigation now,” Beasley said. “The FBI has cleared. And, you know, as a league, they have to do that. And I respect that. Does it suck for me? Absolutely. I just want to hoop. But any day now. So just stick with it.”
“Stay patient with me. Keep me lifted. I need that from y’all. Either way, I’m going to be playing this year. So I got to stay ready. So I got to get ready, baby,” he added.

Earlier in the 2024–25 season, Malik Beasley was under scrutiny after gambling allegations surfaced. These accusations linked him to placing bets on the NBA during the 2023–24 season.

Despite the controversy, it is worth noting that Beasley had an impressive display in the 2024-2025 season. As the Detroit Pistons’ sixth man, Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He also set a franchise record by hitting 319 three-pointers, the second-highest total in the league that year.

Cleveland Cavaliers express interest in Malik Beasley

Despite being in the spotlight over the past few months for all the wrong reasons, Malik Beasley is still generating interest from NBA teams. Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks have interest in acquiring Beasley.

Now, just a few weeks before the 2025–2026 regular season begins, Shams Charania has reported that the Cavaliers remain strong contenders to sign him. This comes as the team deals with multiple injuries, especially among their guards.

“They’re hopeful that Darius Garland is back early in the regular season, but Max Strus is going to miss significant time. That’s why they’re monitoring and have interest in a free agent. That’s Malik Beasley,” Charania said.

Beasley’s future will depend on the outcome of the league’s ongoing investigation. He’s hoping the matter is resolved soon so he can join a training camp or get some preseason minutes before stepping into any NBA setup.

