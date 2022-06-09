"Any kind of garden in Boston, they don't grow beautiful flowers there, they grow mean fans" - Max Kellerman on Boston Celtics’ ‘sixth man’, questions what line can fans cross

Klay Thompson took a shot at Boston Celtics fans after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Thompson was unhappy with the cursing in the presence of children. ESPN's Max Kellerman chimed in on the issue in a recent episode of "Keyshawn, JWill & Max."

After the Warriors' 116-100 loss to Boston, Thompson was asked if the crowd played a factor in their defeat. The three-time champion downplayed the Celtics fans but was not pleased with the classy "F**k you, Draymond" chants.

"We've played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job, Boston."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Klay Thompson on the crowd in the Garden tonight:



“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.”

Klay Thompson on the crowd in the Garden tonight:“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.” https://t.co/9Lb420aPcI

On a recent episode of "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Kellerman pointed out that Celtics fans are known for being mean and obnoxious. However, the ESPN analyst posed the question of when does a crowd step over the line during games.

"Boston Garden, TD Garden, any kind of garden in Boston, they don't grow beautiful flowers there," Kellerman said. "They grow mean fans. The sixth man in Celtics history, they've been a loud crowd, an obnoxious crowd. They try to give their team the edge, but what's crossing the line?"

Jay Williams believes anything racial is the limit for the crowd. Williams added that cursing and being rude are not right, but it's part of the game. The Warriors should have used that as motivation.

"I'm not saying it makes it right," Williams said. "It's your job to be a role model to your kid. If that's the environment you want, then I got nothing to say about it. I'm blocking you out; I'm focused on the game as long as there aren't any racist lines that are crossed."

Boston Celtics take 2-1 lead over Golden State Warriors

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics were up big in the first half of the third game, but the Warriors came back to take the lead in the third quarter. However, Boston's young core made sure they got the victory in the first Finals game in Beantown since 2010.

Jaylen Brown led the team with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jayson Tatum had 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Marcus Smart added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Robert Williams III had four blocks, while Grant Williams scored 10 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had another stellar outing with 31 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Klay Thompson had his best game of the Finals, scoring 25 points. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Warriors will look to level the series at 2-2 on Friday night, while Boston will look to move within a win of winning the Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far