“Any problems that could ever happen…Have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him” - NBA executive says 1x All-Star wants to be with the Boston Celtics for the long haul

The Boston Celtics have reportedly been talking to the Brooklyn Nets regarding Kevin Durant. Although Jaylen Brown's name has been brought up in the trade discussion, an NBA executive believes the All-Star guard wants to stay with the Celtics.

A recent report suggested that the Nets were asking for Brown and Jayson Tatum in exchange for Durant, but Boston declined.

Brown has been involved in several trade rumors over the years. At the start of the 2021-22 season, rumors suggested that the two-way guard might be shipped out. That was if the Celtics continued performing as poorly as they started their campaign.

According to Heavy.com, an NBA executive revealed that Brown wants to stay with the Celtics for the long haul.

"I think Jaylen IS long-term. If they want him long-term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.

“But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him.

"And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going."

However, he also added that the Celtics could make an exception since the player in question is Kevin Durant.

"But, like I said, it’s Kevin f***ing Durant, and you know Brooklyn is going to want to talk about Jaylen. Even if stuff about trade talks wasn’t getting leaked and reported, anyone with a brain would know that Jaylen’s name is going to come up at some point if they’re talking to Boston."

However, Brown expressed his frustration with always being linked to trade rumors. After reports of him being included in a trade package for Durant, he sent out a tweet that suggested he is fed up with the situation.

The Boston Celtics will have a better chance of winning a championship with Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics had an incredible 2022 playoff run. They reached the NBA Finals and went through KD in exquisite fashion to get there.

As formidable as the roster is, they will be a lot better with Durant. One could argue that he is arguably the best bucket-getter in the league at the moment.

KD has also revealed that Boston is one of his favored landing spots. However, the Celtics might lose several talents he might be interested in playing with to complete the deal.

