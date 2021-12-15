“Any statistical measure, LeBron James is ahead of Steph” JJ Redick emphatically calls James the face of this generation over Steph Curry

LeBron James and Steph Curry, as expected, have been dominating NBA headlines this season. Curry has been chasing Ray Allen’s all-time 3-pointer record, and James is continuing to chase greatness and records even as he approaches his 37th birthday.

With the Golden State Warriors being the hottest ticket in town, talks comparing LeBron James and Steph Curry were bound to happen. Recently, both have been centers of hot takes when it comes to the debate over which one is the face of a generation. Former NBA player and ESPN analyst JJ Redick had an emphatic answer to this debate on "First Take."

Here’s how Redick detailed his points about why he considers James the undoubted face of this generation:

“When you talk about being the face of the generation, you’re talking about a resume … LeBron has 17 All-NBA, Steph has seven. LeBron has four MVPs, Steph has two. Any statistical measure, does not have to be advanced, LeBron James is ahead of Steph.”

Redick has made it clear that James’ supremacy is not a hit against what Curry, who is 34, has been doing in his career. It’s just that the LA Lakers superstar has built a 19-year resume that, at this point, is irreproachable.

“This is certainly not a knock on Steph Curry. I do think there is a difference between the face of the 3-point revolution and being the face of an entire generation. … And if we look at different eras in the NBA, Magic (Johnson)-Larry (Bird), Michael (Jordan), Kobe (Bryant), Shaq (O'Neal), LeBron, and I hate to say it, but it’s still LeBron. … He’s not going anywhere anytime soon. So for Steph to overtake him, … I just don’t see it happening. The resume speaks for itself.”

The analyst also said James’ four NBA Finals MVPs over none for Steph Curry (in three championship runs) is another telling difference. He noted that in two of the Golden State Warriors' championships, the "Baby-faced Assassin" was not even the best player on his team -- Kevin Durant was.

James has just been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Shannon Sharpe, the "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" analyst, pointed out that the Akron, Ohio, native has 65 career Player of the Week awards, which is more than what the late Kobe Bryant and Curry have combined to achieve.

Despite all the talk around them, though, James and Curry admire and appreciate each other’s greatness. James sang Curry’s praises a few days leading up to what will is expected to be a record-setting day at the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The four-time MVP will also likely be one of the first to congratulate the deadliest shooter in the NBA once Ray Allen’s record is broken.

Will Steph Curry finally grab the all-time record of most 3-pointers against the New York Knicks?

Destiny awaits Steph Curry against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. [Photo: San Francisco Chronicle]

Unless Steve Kerr sits Curry out, which the coach joked about after the Warriors’ 102-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, that record is in the bag. The 33-year old sharpshooter is two 3-pointers from achieving a career-long dream. New York's toothless defense could give up the record in the first few minutes.

Curry, who is averaging a career-best 5.4 3-pointers per game this season, has 2,972 3-pointers. Allen retired in 2014 with 2,973 3-pointers.

James publicly stated he wished to be present to see such a historic event. It’ll be an accomplishment that cements Curry’s status as the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. James has been tracking the chase and was as excited as a basketball fan to see his rival close in on that hallowed record.

