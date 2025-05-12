"Anyone but Dallas" - NBA fans react to Cooper Flagg's chances of landing on Mavericks 

With the NBA Draft Lottery just a few hours away, fans of teams that failed to make the playoffs have already started debating where Cooper Flagg will land as he is expected to go first in the draft.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams hoping to get a top pick after missing the playoffs following an embarrassing performance in the play-in tournament. Drafting Cooper Flag might somewhat fix what Nico Harrison did with the Luka Doncic trade.

However, judging by the fans’ reactions on social media, there’s nothing they want less than bailing out Nico.

“Anyone but Dallas. Nico can NOT get bailed out for what he did,” one fan said.

“Unless that was the plan all along...Lakers win, Mavs win, NBA writers win, tin foil hats win…,” another fan said.

“I could definitely see Nico immediately trading the pick. They’re in win-now mode after all,” said another fan.

“Mavs won’t get Flagg but will get #2 and Harper because 1) the NBA can’t make it too obvious and 2) Nico doesn’t like white boys,” a fan opined.

While some saying that Flagg should be kept away from the Mavericks, one fan suggested that Dallas deserves happiness after all they have endured following the Doncic trade.

“Those Dallas fans deserve happiness way more than Nico and the Adelmans deserve punishment,” one fan said.

“Nico: We have picked Cooper Flagg Pelinka: More like Cooper Fat Nico: Yeah, more like Cooper Fat Dallas has traded Cooper Flagg to the Lakers for Bronny James,” a fan joked.

Which teams have the best chance of acquiring Cooper Flagg?

At the time of writing, the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Pelicans have a 12.5% chance, with the 76ers having a 10.5% chance.

The Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks all have single-digit odds to acquire the first pick.

While anything can happen in the lottery, the Wizards, Jazz and Hornets currently have the best chance at getting the No. 1 pick and, with that, Cooper Flagg. But, like we've seen in the past, any of the 14 teams mentioned above could leave the draft with Flagg on their roster.

