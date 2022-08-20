“Anything is possible except for a KD, Russ reunion. Stop it!” - NBA Insider claims there’s no way the Brooklyn Nets will entertain reuniting Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook

After LeBron James signed an extension with the LA Lakers, the rumors of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving swap have ramped up again. The four-time MVP is reportedly adamant that the Lakers aggressively go after his former teammate Irving to improve their chances of winning an NBA title.

The Lakers supposedly assured James that they will include the team’s two future first-round picks to get the Brooklyn Nets point guard. Brooklyn, however, may have no intention of trading Irving for Westbrook.

Tim MacMahon, on NBA Today, frankly dismissed any idea of the Nets’ reported inclination to accommodate the Lakers via an Irving-Westbrook swap:

“Anything is possible except for a KD, Russ reunion. Stop it!”

LA’s two future first-round picks may look enticing, but everyone in the NBA knew Russell Westbrook was a big reason why Kevin Durant left Oklahoma. Nets team owner Joe Tsai could certainly do without any more drama among his superstars.

The KD and “Russ” partnership didn’t result in any championship and likely won’t deliver one at this stage in Westbrook’s career. Mr. Triple-Double had his worst season in more than a decade with the Lakers. Although he’s still a capable player, it’s highly doubtful the Nets will pin their hopes on the nine-time All-Star to lead them to the championship.

More importantly, Kevin Durant wanted out even with Kyrie Irving still in the lineup. How much more could he want to bolt if Brooklyn trades “Kai” for Russell Westbrook?

Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors A third team might be required in order for the Lakers to land Kyrie Irving, as the Nets have reportedly shown no interest in trading him for Russell Westbrook and a couple of first-rounders. More details here: hoopsrumors.com/2022/08/latest… A third team might be required in order for the Lakers to land Kyrie Irving, as the Nets have reportedly shown no interest in trading him for Russell Westbrook and a couple of first-rounders. More details here: hoopsrumors.com/2022/08/latest…

Russell Westbrook could still put up incredible numbers as the playmaker in Brooklyn while being surrounded by shooters like KD, Joe Harris and Seth Curry. It’s a proven formula that can win regular-season games but won’t move the needle for a team with championship aspirations.

A lineup featuring “Russ” and Ben Simmons could also be a pain to figure out for head coach Steve Nash and the coaching staff. Both are non-shooters and prefer to handle the ball and set up teammates. The Nets could be better off with the Australian as he has the size and defensive acumen to make up for his miserable shooting.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar If Russell Westbrook , Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons won an NBA Championship with the Brooklyn Nets .. NBA Twitter would be in shambles If Russell Westbrook , Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons won an NBA Championship with the Brooklyn Nets .. NBA Twitter would be in shambles

The Brooklyn Nets, though, don’t have a ton of draft capital after they acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets. They also face the prospect of Kyrie Irving walking away for nothing after playing out the final year of his contract. These may be the reasons Brooklyn may take a careful look at the Lakers’ trade package.

A three-team trade that will move Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook from their respective teams could happen

A trade involving Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving may require a three-team agreement.

If the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers want to move their respective point guards, a third team has to be roped in. A trade idea came out a few days ago naming the Utah Jazz as the third party in trade negotiations.

The general framework of the hypothetical trade sees Kyrie Irving, Patrick Beverley and Rudy Gay ending up with the LA Lakers. Brooklyn will get Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and a 2023 second-round pick from the Lakers.

The rebuilding Jazz will get even more draft capital as they hoard the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. They'll also land Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and rookie Max Christie.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Bleacher Report’s trade idea:



LA Receive: Kyrie Irving, Patrick Beverley, Rudy Gay



Nets Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, 2023 second-round pick (via Lakers)



Jazz Receive: 2027 & 2029 first-round picks (via Lakers), Max Christie, Talen Horton-Tucker, Russell Westbrook Bleacher Report’s trade idea: LA Receive: Kyrie Irving, Patrick Beverley, Rudy GayNets Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, 2023 second-round pick (via Lakers)Jazz Receive: 2027 & 2029 first-round picks (via Lakers), Max Christie, Talen Horton-Tucker, Russell Westbrook https://t.co/k21tqvNyvU

The Nets don't get a ton with what's proposed, but they get no fuss players in return for Kyrie Irving's unreliability. They also salvaged something instead of losing the mercurial point guard for nothing after his contract runs out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava