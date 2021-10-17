“Anytime Anthony Davis hits the floor, I think he’s done for the month” - Reggie Miller expresses concerns over LA Lakers star’s health 

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller recently expressed concerns over LA Lakers star Anthony Davis' ability to stay healthy for large swathes.

Davis is one of the best players in the league, but injuries have hampered his chances of realizing his MVP-caliber potential. The 28-year-old forward missed 36 of the 72 games for the LA Lakers last campaign. Anthony Davis was injured in the playoffs as well. His absence led to the Purple and Gold's early exit in the first round against the Phoenix Suns.

In a conversation with Bally Sports, Reggie Miller said it's scary to see every time Davis hits the floor during a game. Here's what Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson reported regarding the same:

"Reggie Miller on Anthony Davis’ health: “Anytime Anthony Davis hits the floor; I think he’s done for a month. It just scares me.”

As a key player for his team, it is pertinent that Davis doesn't miss too many games because of injury for the championship-contending Lakers. He is one of the younger players in the team, and is also a co-captain alongside LeBron James.

Anthony Davis had a remarkable first season in LA, helping the team win their 17th title in the 2019-20 campaign. Davis' fitness and physical conditioning were at their peak that year.

Anthony Davis could play significant minutes in the center position for LA Lakers

Anthony Davis in action during the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game

Anthony Davis has worked on his physical conditioning this offseason. He looked in good shape during the LA Lakers' preseason campaign. Davis needed to add more size and muscle for the next campaign, as the Lakers want him to play significant minutes in the center position.

AD playing at 5 offers the team decent floor spacing. That could be crucial when Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are on the floor together. It's not clear if the former New Orleans Pelicans star will start games for the LA Lakers as a center, though.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Frank Vogel said that he liked how the two-big starting lineup looked tonight. He added that regardless of the lineup they decide on, Anthony Davis is going to log minutes at both power forward and center. Frank Vogel said that he liked how the two-big starting lineup looked tonight. He added that regardless of the lineup they decide on, Anthony Davis is going to log minutes at both power forward and center.

That's because head coach Frank Vogel has two athletic bigs in DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard, who offer the LA Lakers more defensive depth. Jordan is likely to get the nod to start after an impressive run in the preseason. Nevertheless, when Jordan and Howard are off the floor, Davis will have to play more minutes at center, depending on in-game situations.

