"Anytime me and Bron able to step on the floor" - Anthony Davis likes LA Lakers chances against Grizzlies with him and LeBron James healthy

Anthony Davis considers the LA Lakers a threat, with him and LeBron James healthy ahead of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The superstar duo has struggled to avoid injuries since their championship run in 2020, contributing to LA's disappointing form since then.

However, the Lakers' duo enters the 2023 playoffs healthy, and Davis seems optimistic about the team's chances of prevailing against Memphis. Here's what he said:

"Anytime me and Bron be able to be on the floor together, obviously our chances heighten... Anytime me and Bron step on the floor, I'll always call it a threat."

The Lakers finished as the seventh seed in 2020-21. They lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round after Davis sustained a groin injury. The Lakers blew up their championship roster in 2021-22, acquiring Russell Westbrook and multiple veterans.

That move didn't pay off. The results dropped further, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis again getting injured for long stretches. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs, finishing 11th with a 33-49 record.

The Lakers stormed back into playoff contention this year, despite James and Davis failing to play 60 games. However, they have appeared in 36 games together, the most since the 2020-21 season. Both played at an All-NBA level. The Lakers' front office also surrounded them with quality depth and talent after the trade deadline, bolstering their bid to make the playoffs.

LA finished with the best record in the West since the trade deadline (18-9). LeBron James and Anthony Davis played 10 games together in that period. They went 8-2 during that stretch.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a stellar track record in the playoffs

Anthony Davis isn't far from his assessment of the LA Lakers' chances with him and LeBron James healthy. The duo is yet to lose a playoff series when both have entered a seven-game matchup injury-free. LA has an 18-8 record in the playoffs when James and Davis play.

The seventh and eighth loss featured Davis trying to gut it out for his team while nursing a groin injury against the Phoenix Suns in 2021. He played 19 minutes in Game 4 and five minutes in Game 5 before being sidelined. The Lakers had a 2-1 lead with Davis healthy.

Despite the Lakers entering their series against the Grizzlies as the No. 7 seed and technically being the underdogs, LeBron and AD's presence has evened out the odds. They have experience playing championship basketball. Memphis, meanwhile, lacks playoff experience, with their core's best finish being last year's conference semis.

