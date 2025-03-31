"Apologize like man" - Patrick Beverley demands apology from ex-Mavericks forward for committing 'white on white crime' on Austin Reaves

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has demanded an apology from former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons for committing a "white on white crime" on Austin Reaves. Reaves is having a tremendous season for the LA Lakers and has established himself as one of the best third options in the NBA.

In a post on X on Sunday, Beverley shared an old quote from Parsons before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The current FanDuel TV analyst claimed then that he doesn't see Reaves improving and has reached his ceiling.

Reaves has proven Parsons and everyone who doubted him wrong this season. He's averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. That's why Beverley wants Parsons to apologize to the Lakers guard.

"White on White crime smh @ChandlerParsons now apologize like man," Beverley tweeted.

Chandler Parsons, who played nine seasons in the NBA, discussed Austin Reaves' potential after signing a four-year, $53.8 million contract with the LA Lakers. He was not convinced of Reaves becoming more than just a role player.

"I love Austin Reaves," Parsons said. "His ceiling is exactly what he is doing right now. I think his ceiling is him being consistent 15/5/5. He's not a player who's going to continue to get exceptionally better. It's not like the potential is through the roof with him. He is what he is."

Fast forward to the second season of his current contract, and it's a steal for the Lakers. He could have commanded a bigger deal if he were a free agent this offseason. He could opt out of his contract for the 2026-27 NBA season and potentially earn more if he continues his current production.

Austin Reaves comments on Lakers win over Memphis

Austin Reaves comments on Lakers win over Memphis. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers earned a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, earning the tiebreaker just in case they end the regular season with an identical record. They are also now a game ahead of the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings.

Austin Reaves had a huge hand in helping the Purple and Gold get the victory. Reaves finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. He also had two steals on 8-for-16 shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 at the charity stripe. He even scored seven of the final 12 points for the Lakers.

Speaking after the game, Reaves commented on the importance of Saturday's win.

"I think this was a big game for us in the sense of how we lost the other night, we hadn’t been playing great," Reaves said. "We got a good win in Indiana but lost in Orlando, so to go 1-3 on this trip instead of 2-2 would’ve been frustrating. So coming into this game, we knew it was obviously high intensity."

While Reaves is not favored to win the Most Improved Player this season, he's one of the few players who made the leap from role player to a legitimate third scoring option.

