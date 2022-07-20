“Apparently, they couldn’t have an in-person conversation when they were 94-feet away from each other in Las Vegas” - Zach Lowe says it’s "cool" that the Los Angeles Lakers' "Big 3" spoke on the phone

The Los Angeles Lakers' "Big Three" reportedly called each other in an effort to make things work. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had a chance to talk to each other amid all of the drama surrounding their team.

All three stars were spotted at the Summer League games. During that time, the Los Angeles Lakers stars didn't seem interested in speaking to each other.

During the Summer League, Westbrook and James kept their distance from each other. There is no indication if there is a rift between them, but it appeared that way.

Given that there are a ton of rumors about the Lakers trying to trade Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, it's understandable that the NBA MVP would be distant.

For LeBron James, there have been no reports about his involvement in the trade talks. However, many speculate that he has a lot to do with it.

Regardless of the rumors, it appears the 18-time All-Star recently had a chance to talk to his fellow All-Stars, Davis and Westbrook, over the phone about their shared future with the Lakers.

Here's what ESPN's Zach Lowe thinks about it.

"It's nice that they all got on the phone and had a conversation," Lowe pointed out.

“Apparently, they couldn’t have an in-person conversation when they were 94-feet away from each other in Las Vegas.”

"They're recognizing the reality of it's late July, and nothing has changed yet," Lowe said as the Los Angeles Lakers are slowly accepting that they will have to run it back with the same group of stars.

The Los Angeles Lakers' front office is finally taking control of their transactions

The Los Angeles Lakers' front office is finally putting its foot down and showing the players who's in charge. In recent years, they were able to make a championship-caliber team that ultimately resulted in banner number 17.

However, they weren't able to sustain that group and mixed up their roster. The team traded away valuable pieces and let guys go for nothing.

It was reported that Rob Pelinka, the team executive, wanted to go for Buddy Hield at the time. But the Lakers took a detour and listened to LeBron James. They traded key role players and draft picks in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

By the end of last season, it was clearly obvious that it wasn't the best option for Los Angeles.

It's known around the league that James has never cared for picks. We saw that when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and when they traded for Davis back in 2019.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst expanded on this a bit amid all the trade rumors surrounding the team.

"I can't articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said.

He added:

"He's never cared about first-round draft picks."

The Nets were reportedly asking the Lakers for picks that they didn't want to give up. Even though adding Irving to their team would make them a better team than last year, the Los Angeles Lakers want to secure their future.

