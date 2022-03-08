"Appreciate your defending your husband" - Skip Bayless gives a cold response to Nina Westbrook's criticism of him

Skip Bayless is among the many pundits and fans who have been critical of LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the wife of Lakers star Nina Westbrook had some words for Skip, who according to her was blocked on social media platform Twitter by the sports commentator.

Russ has been a shadow of himself this season and has angered a lot of basketball enthusiasts, especially the Lakers fanbase. He was brought in through a multi-team trade in the offseason but has not delivered half of what was expected.

The bulk of the blame for the Lakers' poor season has fallen on Westbrook, and Bayless has taken every opportunity to take a swipe at him. Nina expressed her displeasure with Skip's course of action and called him out on it. It turns out that perhaps Skip does not have the stomach to receive what he dishes and opted to block Mrs. Westbrook.

After realizing her mistake, Mrs. Westbrook came out to correct herself and .acknowledged that she was not blocked by Skip. The Fox Sports analyst also responded to Nina, thanking her for making the correction. Via Twitter, he said:

"Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn't block you. I've never blocked anybody and never will. I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it."

Surprisingly, Skip refrained from saying anything about Russell Westbrook during/after the Lakers' last game. Skip continued to go after LeBron James despite his incredible 56-point performance but had nothing to say about Brodie.

Despite criticism from Skip Bayless, Russell Westbrook played a key role in the LA Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The Lakers pulled off a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors. It has been a terrible display from the purple and gold since returning from the All-Star break, but managed to snatch a victory against the struggling Warriors team.

The triple-double all-time leader had an incredible third quarter, registering nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. His display helped the Lakers stay in the game and eventually get ahead late in the fourth quarter.

It was an inspiring victory on the back of LeBron's 56-point game for the Lakers. They were struggling, and their place in the play-in tournament was starting to be questioned.

Although there are still plenty of games left for the Lakers to prove themselves and secure their spot in the postseason, fans are not convinced of their form. They need to go on a winning spree to close out the season, but Russell Westbrook's dependability is in question.

With less than 20 games left to play for the Lakers, who have one of the toughest schedules, fans are careful to get too excited and get their hearts crushed. It will be fun to see how things unfold, and maybe Russ has finally hit top form and figured out a way to play with this Lakers team.

