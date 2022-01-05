"Appreciate greatness" - Ja Morant gives a major shoutout to LeBron James as the 'King' drops 31 points in a critical win for the LA Lakers

Ja Morant is pushing everyone to cherish LeBron James’ unimaginable greatness while the LA Lakers superstar is still playing.

At 37 years of age and in year 19, King James continues to be playing at an insane level. His latest performance against the young Sacramento Kings was yet another example of his incredibly consistent basketball brilliance.

After leading the Memphis Grizzlies to their sixth win in a row, Ja Morant hitched LeBron James’ latest masterpiece to a Twitter post by GOWIE. The Grizzlies superstar had a simple, direct and very real message to basketball fans:

“appreciate greatness”

Ja Morant @JaMorant appreciate greatness GOWIE @DaKidGowie LeBron will end his career top 3 in all-time scoring and top 10 in assists, steals, and games played. The longevity, durability, and skillset it takes to accomplish these milestones is crazy. LeBron will end his career top 3 in all-time scoring and top 10 in assists, steals, and games played. The longevity, durability, and skillset it takes to accomplish these milestones is crazy. appreciate greatness twitter.com/dakidgowie/sta… 💐💐💐 appreciate greatness twitter.com/dakidgowie/sta…

Even if the all-time numbers do not pan out as anticipated, LeBron James’ ability to will his team to victories in his 19th season is simply jaw-dropping. In their win against the Kings, the “Chosen One” dropped 14 of his game-high 31 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

During the game, he started at center and played practically every position. His ability to dictate games on both ends of the floor, considering his age, is just beyond words. As Ja Morant said, this kind of greatness must be treasured.

As unbelievable as LeBron James’ ranking could be in the said post, the four-time MVP could even incomprehensibly top it. He could become the all-time leader in scoring, crack the top 5 in assists, and depending on his willingness to play, top 5 in games played.

The 17x All-Star is only 2,249 points away from what was previously the almost untouchable all-time scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With the way he has been scoring, it’s only going to be a matter of when as long as James stays healthy.

The 37-year-old, so far, has had the most 30-point games this season with 16. Chasing him are NBA superstars who are at the peak of their careers like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. They are three of the best scorers in the game and are all significantly younger compared to the King.

Will Ja Morant join LeBron James in the All-Star squad this season?

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies comeback win over LeBron James' LA Lakers in their last meeting a few days ago. [Photo: Sky Sports]

Ja Morant is on a mission this season to prove the NBA wrong after his All-Star snub last season. He has been scoring hot for most of this campaign, including some impressive late-game heroics. The third-year point guard is having a career year and has evolved into one of the most fearsome players in the league.

StatMuse @statmuse The Grizzlies have won 6 in a row.



4 of their opponents were the Suns, Nets, Cavs and Lakers.



Yes, Ja Morant played all games. The Grizzlies have won 6 in a row.4 of their opponents were the Suns, Nets, Cavs and Lakers.Yes, Ja Morant played all games. https://t.co/gwkGc3b06J

Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies are playing even better than LeBron James’ LA Lakers this season. The last time they met, it was the young phenom who upstaged the brilliant play of the veteran Lakers superstar.

Memphis mounted a huge comeback to win the game behind Morant’s 25 points in the second half, including 11 of the Grizzlies' last 15 points.

LeBron James was equally impressive, dragging his team for most of the game. He finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He also hit eight three-pointers, which tied a career-high. Morant was truly appreciative of the greatness he was seeing, and greeted and hugged James after their incredible duel.

With the way both of them are playing, it’s not too far-fetched to see both superstars starting in the All-Star game.

