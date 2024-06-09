Kobe Bryant and Caron Butler's relationship was one the latter cherishes to date. Making it special for him was the late Lakers legend's wife Vanessa Bryant, as she sent him a special hamper for Father's Day coming up next week.

The former LA star took to IG stories to thank Vanessa for her thoughtful gesture as he showed off the orange bag with all the goodies in them. He also had a simple and wholesome caption to his story:

"Thank you @vanessabryant Appreciate you sis.."

"Appreciate you sis": Caron Butler thanks Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa for wholesome Father's Day hamper

Butler and the 'Black Mamba' played just one season together when the former played for the Purple and Gold during the 2004-05 season.

However, they were quite close when Butler later had a journeyman career with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, OKC Thunder (2014), Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.

He retired in 2018 concluding his stint with the Kings in 2016. He inked a deal with the Miami Heat as their assistant coach with the Miami Heat in 2020. As for the present from Bryant, it's safe to say that there's a good relationship between him and the Lakers legend's family to date.

Caron Butler agrees new deal with the Miami Heat

Caron Butler has been an assistant coach on Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's staff for four seasons. Earlier, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the front office gave the former NBA champion a contract extension.

"Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler has agreed on a new four-year deal to remain on Erik Spoelstra’s staff, Butler’s attorney Raymond Brothers tells ESPN. Butler — a 16-year NBA playing veteran — has spent four years as an assistant with the Heat."

Butler was the 10th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft out of UConn and spent 14 years in the NBA. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.8% from the 3-point range in 881 regular-season games.

Caron Butler has played 65 NBA playoff games and won the 2011 championship with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, beating LeBron James and the Heat. As for Miami, they were handed a first-round exit by the Boston Celtics this season after finishing as the eighth seed.