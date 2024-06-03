“Approaches some games like Kobe”- Former Celtics assistant recounts Kyrie Irving’s legendary comparison

As the Dallas Mavericks are about to clash with the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, many eyes are on Kyrie Irving as he seeks to win his first NBA championship since teaming his title win with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016. With his recent performances in the playoffs, a former Celtics coach sees some similarities with the eight-time NBA All-Star to Kobe Bryant.

Evan Turner last played in the NBA in 2020 and gave coaching a try being an assistant to the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 season. Seeing Irving progress throughout the years and leading to the 2024 season, the former Ohio State Buckeye saw his resilience from the get-go.

“Kyrie has to come through and he’s been coming through. He's been coming through like it’s 2014-15. He's [been] coming through like he sees Steph [Curry] ahead of him," shared Turner in his podcast with Andre Iguodala on Point Forward.

Turner also talked about Irving's recent run with the Mavericks, recalling his comparisons to the late Kobe Bryant. Turner just advises everyone to enjoy the NBA Finals featuring some of the biggest superstars in the game.

"I forgot who said it but they were like, ‘He approaches some games like Kobe [Bryant],” Turner said. And one thing I don't want, every body just enjoy this series. Leave that Kyrie b******t out the door. Enjoy what you are about to watch. You are going to see two of the best duos going head to head."

Kobe Bryant mentored Kyrie Irving

When Kyrie Irving entered the NBA as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Kobe Bryant was a season coming off from winning his fifth NBA championship after beating the Boston Celtics in a memorable best-of-seven series in 2010.

Both players got to hang out with each other that time as well since getting together for Team USA practices. From trash-talk buddies in practice, Kobe Bryant took Kyrie Irving under his wing and helped develop his game.

The five-time NBA champion also shared a special moment getting FaceTimed by Irving right after winning a title in 2016 during an interview.

"I was really, really proud of him but I'd say Kyrie is probably the one I'm closest to," said Kobe Bryant when asked which player he passed the baton to like Micahel Jordan did to him at the 52-second mark.

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics on June 7. The tip-off starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time inside the TD Garden in Massachusetts.