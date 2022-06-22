"Architect and the heartbeat of the best dynasty since Jordan's bulls" - Nick Wright claims Steph Curry has "checked off every box you would want to check as a player"

Steph Curry has earned his spot among the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors legend has only elevated his legacy within the scope of the basketball domain. When the four-time champion finally calls it a career, he would have established himself as one of the five greatest players of all time.

Sports Personality's Nick Wright, appearing on his podcast, shared his opinion on the former NBA MVP. Wright, on his show "Nick’s Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years", has Steph Curry ranked at 10.

Wright stated:

"So four rings and the architect and the heartbeat of the best dynasty since Jordan's bulls. This ring cements the warriors in my opinion, six trips to the finals in eight years four rings in eight years better than the spurs dynasty, the Spurs won five rings went to six finals but they did it from 99 to 14."

In 2015, the then 'MVP' set multiple records in his historic season, going on to bury the most threes in a season with 402 three-pointers. Curry also cemented his position as an esteemed member of the coveted '50,40,90' club.

The Warriors capped off an incredible season by winning the championship against all odds. Curry was also awarded his first NBA Finals MVP.

The Warriors' victorious 2015 campaign is now seen as a historic and revolutionary season in the league. It laid the foundation for the dominance the Golden State Warriors had in store for the rest of the league in the years to come.

Elaborating on Steph Curry's legacy, Wright said:

"He's the architect of the best dynasty of his era he has four rings he has two league MVPs as we discussed he's the greatest shooter ever he's one of the greatest teammates ever and now finally his resume has no blank marks he's checked off every box you would want to check as a player."

Steph Curry's revolution in the NBA

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry's footprint in basketball has left the NBA world in a state of trance. In addition, the 34 year old has laid down the blueprint for necessary success in the modern era of the game.

Curry's style of play places heavy reliance on the 3-point shot. It's safe to say he has transcended the game of basketball into a much more sophisticated game. One that depends on paramount strategies and tactics to get to the paint.

It also introduced the world to the impact and influence that the duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson would create.

The offense revolves around the backcourt duo, while simultaneously utilising Draymond Green as a floor general and paint protector. With Steve Kerr's guidance as head coach, the Warriors created what is now known as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

