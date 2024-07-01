Are the Boston Celtics for sale? Wyc Grousbeck's latest call on $4.7 billion franchise explored

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly one of the most valuable franchises in sports history. After all, they have the most championships in NBA history. Almost immediately after their 18th title, it appears the organization's majority owners, led by Wyc Grousbeck, are ready to cash out.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who became the Celtics' majority owner in 2002, is planning on selling the team.

According to Forbes, the franchise is currently worth around $4.7 billion. However, when Grousbeck became a majority owner back in 2002, he only paid $360 million. Based on how much the franchise's value has grown since Grousbeck's acquisition, there is no doubt that his investment paid off.

At the time of writing, there are no reports on any investment groups that are interested in acquiring the Celtics. Just because there isn't any news, that does not mean it isn't garnering any interest.

The team just finished one of their most successful seasons and their core remains intact. Not only that, their stars are still very young and would help the organization be profitable in many years to come.

With that being said, should Grousbeck push through on his plans to sell his stake with the organization, it will surely attract plenty of interest.

The Boston Celtics have won two championships during Wyc Grousbeck's tenure

The Boston Celtics are a historically great franchise judging by the 18 banners that hang from their rafters. However, when Wyc Grousbeck became the majority owner in 2002. they were in a slump.

The last time they won a championship was in 1986 when Larry Bird was still the face of the franchise. They did make the Finals again the following year but lost to their rivals, the LA Lakers.

Before the 2002 season, Boston missed the Playoffs in six straight seasons which would be the longest drought in the franchise's history.

From 2002 to the last season, Boston only missed the postseason three times (2006, 2007, 2014). They've made the Finals more times than they missed the Playoffs during this period as they reached it in 2008, 2010, 2022, and 2024.

In those four Finals appearances, they went 2-2, winning in '08 against their rival Lakers under the leadership of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and head coach Doc Rivers. The 2010 Finals was a rematch against the Lakers but this time, LA would come out on top.

In 2022, they came out of the East to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Even though the Celtics won Game 1 and a pivotal Game 3, the Warriors' experience would be too much for them to handle as they went down 4-2.

Then in the most recent Finals, the superstar duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, along with their stacked supporting cast beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 to win the franchise's 18th title.

