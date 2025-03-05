"Are we calling them Broncic now?": Lakers fans react to new nickname as LeBron James, Luka Doncic hand LA 7th consecutive win

There’s a nickname craze sweeping NBA discussions, and one of the latest isn't for a single player but the LA Lakers duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic: “Broncic.”

Bleacher Report used the nickname in a post on Tuesday, highlighting their standout stats from the Lakers' 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, sparking plenty of fan reactions. In the post, the media outfit showcased how Broncic combined for 64 points in the victory, marking their seventh straight win.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions to the nickname.

“Are we calling them Broncic now?” one asked.

“Brončić is insane 😂😂😂😂,” another commented.

“Brončić doing so well,” another added.

Others were simply in awe of the duo’s performance, with LeBron James dropping 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Luka Doncic added 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

“Best duo in the association,” one said.

“They are starting to learn how to play with each other,” another commented.

“Awesome pair right here,” another added.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic make history in win vs Pelicans

LeBron James and Luka Doncic etched their names in the record books on Tuesday night as they led the LA Lakers to a dominant 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

James, who entered the game just one point shy of 50,000 career points (regular season and playoffs combined, excluding in-season tournament games), reached the milestone with a first-quarter 3-pointer on his way to a 34-point performance.

Meanwhile, Doncic became the first player in Lakers history to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds and six 3s in a game. He also posted a plus-37 rating — the highest by any Laker this season.

The Lakers are now 7-2 with Doncic and have won 17 of their last 20 games. With their latest win, they improved to 39-21 and remained the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, ahead of the No. 3 Denver Nuggets by half a game.

However, a tough stretch lies ahead for the Lakers and their superstar tandem. They host the New York Knicks on Thursday before embarking on a challenging four-game road trip against the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Nuggets.

