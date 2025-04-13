Are Golden State Warriors eliminated from 2025 NBA playoffs? Looking at aftermath of OT meltdown against Clippers

In the season's final game on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors lost 124-119 in overtime to the LA Clippers. However, the loss did not eliminate the Warriors from postseason contention, as Steph Curry and Co. can still snag a playoff berth through the Play-In Tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Warriors' seeding was also an aftermath of the results of other games. Coming into Sunday, the Western Conference's No. 4 to No. 8 seeds are all up for grabs. The Denver Nuggets' 126-111 victory over Houston guaranteed them fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Warriors' loss, the Clippers locked the fifth seed and a date with Denver. If the Warriors won on Sunday, they would have snagged the sixth seed and a showdown with the LA Lakers. Instead, the Minnesota Timberwolves got No. 6 as they won 116-105 against the Utah Jazz.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Without an outright playoff berth, the Warriors must go through the Play-In Tournament. They will have two chances to get in. On Tuesday, they will host the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The winner will get the seventh seed and start their 2024-25 playoffs against the No. 2 Houston Rockets.

However, should the Warriors lose on Tuesday, they will host the winner of the other play-in matchup between the No. 9 Sacramento Kings and the No. 10 Dallas Mavericks on Friday. They will battle for the eighth seed and a date with the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the first round.

Ad

How did the Golden State Warriors fare against the Memphis Grizzlies this season?

The Golden State Warriors won this season's regular-season series against the Memphis Grizzlies 3-1. However, Memphis dominated Golden State 144-93 in their lone win on Dec. 19. It was the season's largest margin of victory at that time as the Grizzlies set a franchise record for 3-pointers made (27).

Ad

In their most recent game against the Grizzlies on April 1, the Warriors won 134-125 on the road behind Steph Curry's 52-point explosion. He went 16-for-31, including hitting 12-for-20 on 3-pointers. The other Golden State wins were in San Francisco: a 123-118 win on Nov. 15 and a 121-113 win on Jan. 5.

The team also previously met in the play-in in 2021, with the Grizzlies winning to end the Warriors' season. In the 2022 playoffs, Golden State won the West semi-finals series against Memphis, 4-2, en route to their championship.

Golden State vs. Memphis has always been a treat to fans, and Tuesday's game will undoubtedly be no different.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More