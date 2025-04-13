Are Golden State Warriors eliminated from 2025 NBA playoffs? Looking at aftermath of OT meltdown against Clippers

In the season's final game on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors lost 124-119 in overtime to the LA Clippers. However, the loss did not eliminate the Warriors from postseason contention, as Steph Curry and Co. can still snag a playoff berth through the Play-In Tournament.
The Warriors' seeding was also an aftermath of the results of other games. Coming into Sunday, the Western Conference's No. 4 to No. 8 seeds are all up for grabs. The Denver Nuggets' 126-111 victory over Houston guaranteed them fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round.
With the Warriors' loss, the Clippers locked the fifth seed and a date with Denver. If the Warriors won on Sunday, they would have snagged the sixth seed and a showdown with the LA Lakers. Instead, the Minnesota Timberwolves got No. 6 as they won 116-105 against the Utah Jazz.
Without an outright playoff berth, the Warriors must go through the Play-In Tournament. They will have two chances to get in. On Tuesday, they will host the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The winner will get the seventh seed and start their 2024-25 playoffs against the No. 2 Houston Rockets.
However, should the Warriors lose on Tuesday, they will host the winner of the other play-in matchup between the No. 9 Sacramento Kings and the No. 10 Dallas Mavericks on Friday. They will battle for the eighth seed and a date with the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the first round.
How did the Golden State Warriors fare against the Memphis Grizzlies this season?
The Golden State Warriors won this season's regular-season series against the Memphis Grizzlies 3-1. However, Memphis dominated Golden State 144-93 in their lone win on Dec. 19. It was the season's largest margin of victory at that time as the Grizzlies set a franchise record for 3-pointers made (27).
In their most recent game against the Grizzlies on April 1, the Warriors won 134-125 on the road behind Steph Curry's 52-point explosion. He went 16-for-31, including hitting 12-for-20 on 3-pointers. The other Golden State wins were in San Francisco: a 123-118 win on Nov. 15 and a 121-113 win on Jan. 5.
The team also previously met in the play-in in 2021, with the Grizzlies winning to end the Warriors' season. In the 2022 playoffs, Golden State won the West semi-finals series against Memphis, 4-2, en route to their championship.
Golden State vs. Memphis has always been a treat to fans, and Tuesday's game will undoubtedly be no different.
