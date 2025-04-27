"Are you James Harden trying to draw a foul?" - Steve Kerr hilariously name-drops Clippers guard while deflecting question on Steph Curry

Steve Kerr made a humorous reference to LA Clippers star James Harden when the media asked a question about Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are in a tight spot in their first-round matchup. Both teams will try to gain momentum on Saturday as they're tied 1-1 in the series.

While Steph Curry has done everything he can to try to keep his team in the series, the Rockets are doing everything they can to stop the Warriors star. One notable instance was when Jalen Green kept his hands on the Warriors veteran and forced a turnover, resulting in Curry commending the young Rockets star.

Having that in mind, the media picked the brain of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. They asked for Kerr's thoughts on the Rockets' efficient defense on Curry. Kerr didn't want to answer the question and came up with a witty and funny way to dodge the question.

“You don’t think you’re just gonna bait me," Kerr said. "Are you James Harden trying to draw a foul? I’m not reaching.”

Looking at Steph Curry's performances in first two games against Rockets

While the Houston Rockets may be at an advantage standings-wise, their first opponent in the 2025 NBA Playoffs is already a challenging one. The Golden State Warriors, despite not having the original roster from their championship-winning dynasty, have the most championship experience in the modern era of the league.

Given the difference in experience, their standings in the conference aren't as impactful compared to other matchups in the playoffs. However, the Rockets don't seem to be intimidated by the Warriors veterans as they've done all they can to try and shut down Steph Curry.

Despite Houston's efforts to contain Curry, the Warriors star has still put up consistent numbers. Looking at Game 1, Steph led Golden State to a 95-85 victory. He added 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

In Game 2, the Rockets kept Curry's numbers low and took full advantage of Jimmy Butler's absence. Despite the 109-94 loss on Wednesday, Steph still had solid numbers, nearly putting up a double-double performance. He added 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

