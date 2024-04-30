Are LA Lakers out of 2024 NBA Playoffs? Closer look at postseason picture after Game 5 loss

The LA Lakers lost 108-106 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Monday. The Lakers dropped to 1-4 in the series, ending the matchup and LA's season. LeBron James and Co. entered the postseason as the underdogs, so it isn't surprising to see them face an early exit against the Nuggets, who had won eight straight against LA.

However, the Lakers fought hard, taking a first-half double-digit lead in four of the first five games. They had a three-point lead at half-time in Game 5. The Nuggets just executed better down the stretch, more often than not. That was the case throughout the Lakers' eight-game losing streak, which turned into 11 games after they lost the first three games.

The Lakers kept it close in Game 5, too. However, an Anthony Davis injury a few miscues down the stretch and a Jamal Murray game-winner killed their season. The Lakers were out of timeouts after spending one on a challenge earlier on Davis' successful block against Nikola Jokic. They had three seconds left after Murray's make to draw up a play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' efforts by Jamal Murray's 32-point explosion in LA Lakers season-ending loss

LeBron James and Jamal Murray brought their 'A' games in Monday's Game 5, an elimination contest for the LA Lakers and a closeout opportunity for the Denver Nuggets. Despite Anthony Davis getting limited by an injury, the Lakers kept the pressure on Denver as the teams went back and forth and exchanged several leads down the stretch.

James had a key part to play in it. His 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists were crucial. James was also a +3 on the court. The Lakers got outscored by five points in the four minutes he was off the court.

The Nuggets didn't get the best out of Nikola Jokic on offense tonight. He had an average performance for his standards, with 25 points and nine assists, but those came with seven turnovers. That's where Jamal Murray produced a big-time performance, tallying 32 points and seven assists, shooting 46.4%, including 5 of 10 from 3.

Murray's put the cherry on top with the game-winner. He was questionable to play with a calf strain, so he was playing through an injury, too. The Nuggets may not have won without him, which would have forced a Game 6 in LA, presumably blowing the series wide open out of nowhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback