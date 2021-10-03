Are LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The LA Lakers will square off against the Brooklyn Nets in their first game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason on Sunday at Staples Center.

Lakers fans have been eagerly waiting to see their team back in action, thanks to the brilliant business they have done this offseason. The acquisition of players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others, has Lakeshow fans hyped.

The 2021-22 season will be the first time the likes of Westbrook and Anthony will be playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the NBA.

But LA Lakers fans will have to wait a while to see some of their superstars in action together for the first time in the Purple and Gold threads. The Lakers won't have all of their 'big-three' playing against the Brooklyn Nets.

Head coach Frank Vogel recently said LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be among the players to sit out their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis will take to the court but will only play in the first quarter.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook, LeBron, Ariza and Carmelo won’t play in the preseason opener, said Vogel. Outside of Ariza’s sore ankle, no injuries there, just managing the preseason schedule.



Davis will likely play in the first quarter only.



Davis will likely play in the first quarter only.

The LA Lakers are still trying to figure out their best combinations. So their role players are likely to play more minutes than the team's leading stars. With players like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook being on the wrong side of their thirties, they are likely to get significant rest before they return to action.

Which LA Lakers players will likely play most minutes against Brooklyn Nets?

Head coach Frank Vogel at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day ahead of the Brooklyn Nets game

The LA Lakers have a huge squad, with some exceptional veterans in their ranks heading into next season. With Russell Westbrook and LeBron James not playing and Anthony Davis set to feature for just one quarter, a lot of their young players might be seen in action on Monday.

That includes the likes of Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves. Apart from these four, veterans Wayne Ellington, Rajon Rondo, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan could also receive the most minutes against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fans can expect the LA Lakers to put on a show as certain players will be fighting for the two remaining spots in the team's starting lineup. So regardless of James, Westbrook and Davis not playing together, it should be an interesting game to watch for the Lakeshow.

