Are Miami Heat going to 2024 NBA Playoffs? Closer look at Eastern Conference bracket after win over Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat are going to the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed for the second consecutive year. The Heat beat the Chicago Bulls, 112-91 in Friday's Play-In Tournament game at home in the No. 8 versus No. 9 seed matchup to seal their first-round meeting with the Boston Celtics, whom they faced in last year's conference finals.

The Heat won that series 4-3 after leading 3-0. It's their fourth meeting in five years in the postseason. Miami made the playoffs despite Jimmy Butler's absence in Friday's elimination contest against the Bulls. The former All-Star is out multiple weeks after suffering an MCL injury in Wednesday's 7-8 seed matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyler Herro led the Heat's charge offensively, tallying 24 points and nine assists. He also had 10 rebounds, finishing with a near triple-double. Meanwhile, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 21 points on 50.0% shooting. While Herro and Jaquez led the box score production, Kevin Love emerged as one of the unexpected heroes of the game.

The veteran forward had 16 points off the bench with seven rebounds. Love made two key triples, adding to the rest of his total from the charity stripe, going 10 for 10.

Boston Celtics open as overwhelming favorites to beat Miami Heat in first round of 2024 NBA Playoffs

As expected, the Boston Celtics (64-18) have opened as the heavy favorites to beat the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. According to Draft Kings, the Celtics are -3000 to win the series. The Heat's odds are at +12000. Boston also has the better odds to make a season series sweep with +125 odds.

The Celtics thrashed the Heat 3-0 in their regular season series, however, Miami missed key players in all three matchups. That's seemingly going to be the case in the first round, with Jimmy Butler ruled out. He was decisive in their previous matchups, especially in the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Miami Heat have thrived in adversity, so it's too early to rule their chances out. If Bam Adebayo and others can hold it down until Butler returns, the Celtics will have a puncher's chance to cause a first-round upset. Despite the odds disparity, many consider the Heat the best shot at beating Boston in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year.

