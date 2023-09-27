Are Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference favorites after landing Damian Lillard? Taking a closer look

Days before training camp, the Milwaukee Bucks completely shook up the NBA landscape. In a shocking turn of events, they executed a multi-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Damian Lillard.

Along with draft picks and some young players, the Milwaukee Bucks had to part ways with Jrue Holiday to get the deal done. While he was a key piece to their core, the team now is led by a pair of superstar-level players.

The Bucks were already seen as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and they just got better. Heading into this season, they should now be viewed in the top spot.

Even though they have minimal time to put this together, the talent on the roster is undeniable. They managed to bring in another star while only sacrificing one core piece. Following the trade, the team still has players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis behind Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Some could question the depth toward the end of the rotation, but there is no denying that the Milwaukee Bucks will have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. With Lillard in the mix now, they should be considered one of the top title favorites in 2024.

Can any Eastern Conference team stack up to the Milwaukee Bucks?

Looking at the entire Eastern Conference, there is only one team that could be viewed in the same tier as the Milwaukee Bucks. That being the Boston Celtics. Before the Damian Lillard trade, they were seen as the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

After years of keeping their core intact, Boston decided to shake things up this summer. It parted ways with Marcus Smart and Grant Williams for a former All-Star in Kristaps Porzingis.

When it comes to star power, the Celtics aren't that far behind the Bucks. They now have three star-level players in Porzingis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston might also have better depth with players like Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White and Robert Williams still on the roster.

There are an array of talented teams in the Eastern Conference, but the Bucks and Celtics are in a class of their own. They have things to figure out in regards to intergrating new pieces, but the talent is undeniable.

In the past, the Bucks and Celtics have battled it out numerous times on the game's biggest stage. Now, NBA fans will be patiently waiting for these new-look juggernauts to square off. If they meet in the postseason, it is sure to be a memorable series.