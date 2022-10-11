Are there any Native American NBA players in 2022? All you need to know

There are a lot of players in the NBA with different ethnicities. In a league dominated by African-Americans, one player stands out as a Native American.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA right now. His level of talent is undeniable. His impact on the game is unmatched. His off-court antics are a different story.

Irving is more than just a basketball player. He's also a philantrophist and social activist. Oftentimes, Irving makes donations to charities in need. He speaks his mind about social issues impacting the world.

One interesting fact about Irving is that he is of Native-American descent. His lineage traces back to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota. It was on Irving's mother's side that he found out about this. His mother was born into the tribe. Irving has since embraced his Native-American heritage.

In 2018, Irving and his sister were honored with a 'welcome home' ceremony at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Irving was full of emotion when he gave a speech at the event.

Irving joined a small number of NBA players who have acknowledged their Native-American heritage. Bison Dele, Cherokee Parks and Ron Baker have all revealed their heritage in the past.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have a shot at winning the NBA title this season

After a few preseason games, it's clear that the Nets mean business. Their roster looks like it could stack up against any of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. According to Oddsshark, the Nets are listed at +750 to win the Championship in 2023. Only the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors have better odds.

Still, that doesn't mean everything will work out well for Brooklyn. Health will play a huge part in their on-court success this season.

The Nets' roster is deeper than most teams heading into the 2022-23 season. The Nets 'Big Three' of Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons look to be firing on all cylinders. Simmons' ability to read the offense, set up teammates and play versatile defense will be key to their success. Durant and Irving won't have to carry as heavy of a load.

With Simmons' defensive prowess, Irving can preserve his energy for the offensive end. The former champion can focus solely on providing instant offense and scoring in bunches. He can lead by example.

The Nets start their 2022-23 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

