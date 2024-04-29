Are Phoenix Suns out of 2024 NBA Playoffs? Latest on postseason picture after Game 4 loss

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024 NBA playoffs as the No. 6 seed against the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. Some experts picked the Suns to beat the Timberwolves, but it seems like they were wrong. Are the Suns out of the playoffs after their loss in Game 4?

Yes, Phoenix has been eliminated from the postseason after getting swept by the Timberwolves. The Suns played their best game of the series on Sunday, with Devin Booker scoring 49 points and Kevin Durant dropping 33 points.

However, it was not enough as Anthony Edwards dominated the second half to lead Minnesota to a 121-116 win. The Timberwolves have won their first playoff series since 2004 when Kevin Garnett was named the MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Phoenix Suns swept for the first time since 1999

The Phoenix Suns ended their disappointing season by getting swept for the first time since 1999.

The Suns had no answer for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a series many had predicted to be very close. But it wasn't the case, as the Timberwolves dominated the series to eliminate Phoenix in four games.

Phoenix enters the offseason full of questions, especially with all the moves they made last summer. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are signed to long-term deals, but the teams need a defensive big man and a real playmaking point guard.

The Suns also lacked depth, which is one of the reasons why they struggled for consistency in the regular season. Grayson Allen secured the bag, while some of the players they signed never panned out.

To add salt to the wound for Suns fans, the team has no draft picks for the rest of the decade and only has two second-round picks. It will be difficult to start rebuilding, which is not the best option considering that the trio could be better with a full camp and season together.

Expand Tweet

Will the Phoenix Suns fire Frank Vogel?

One of the potential fallouts of the Phoenix Suns getting swept in the first round of the playoffs is the firing of coach Frank Vogel. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before Game 4 that Vogel's job might be in jeopardy due to their disappointing performance in the playoffs.

However, Vogel told reporters before tip-off that owner Mat Ishbia has shown him support despite the difficulty of coaching a team with superstars and flaws. He said before Game 4, so it's unclear if he still has Ishbia's support after they got eliminated in the first round.

Ishbia, the new Suns majority owner, wanted to make a big splash and did by acquiring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in a span of less than a year. However, superteams no longer work in the NBA, as it prioritizes depth and shooting more than anything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback