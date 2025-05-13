Are the Portland Trail Blazers up for sale? NBA insider reveals shocking details about Estate of Paul Allen’s next move

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be the next NBA team to go through an ownership change. Reports surfaced Tuesday afternoon that the franchise is set to undergo a sales process that will carry into the next calendar year.

Back in 1988, Paul Allen purchased the Blazers for $70 million. During his time as owner, he eventually went on to purchase the arena as well. Years removed from his death, the franchise is now beginning the process of changing hands.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported the latest regarding the potential sale of the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen's estate has begun going through the necessary channels to sell the team. This is expected to go on through 2026. One of the most interesting notes is that all the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charities.

The Trail Blazers aren't in a position to contend right now, but the team is trending in the right direction. Their blend of youth and veteran talent ended the 2025 campaign on a strong note, just missing a shot at the play-in tournament. As guys like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe continue to develop, the team could slowly start climbing the ranks in the Western Conference.

Phil Knight has long been interested in buying the Portland Trail Blazers

As of now, there have been no developments of who is interested in buying the Portland Trail Blazers. That said, amid this recent news, Phil Knight will surely be a name to watch as this process gets underway.

Dating all the way back to 2022, Knight has had a major interest in acquiring the Blazers. He notably joined forces with Alan Smolinisky to put together a $2 billion offer to purchase the franchise. Paul Allen's trust acknowledged that they received the offer, but opted to decline.

Knight, who is most known for co-founding Nike, is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the United States. According to Forbes, his net worth is believed to be around $30 billion.

With Nike being so closely connected to the NBA, Knight has a good understanding of the league and business. Given his experience, he is someone who could easily slot into a role as an owner.

When Knight first put in an offer, the Blazers made it known the franchise wasn't for sale. Amid their change of heart, only time will tell if he will attempt to capitalize on this window of opportunity.

