"Are we really having an Alex Ovechkin vs. Lebron James debate?": NBA fans fume as PK Subban crowns NHL vet over Lakers star in one area

At the age of 40, LeBron James still finds himself playing at an elite level in the NBA. As he gears up for another postseason run, fans sounded off online as he was debated against one of the NHL's longest-tenured stars.
Over the weekend, Alex Ovechkin made history by claiming the top spot on the NHL's all-time goals-scored list. Following this feat, former hockey star PK Subban gave his thoughts on the Washington Capitals star.
While speaking with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on "First Take" on Monday, Subban stated that Ovechkin has been a more durable star than LeBron throughout their historic careers.
As expected, Subban's statement on LeBron James led to countless fans weighing in online. Seeing that these are two very different sports, most were frustrated to see such a senseless debate take place.
The majority of fans stated that segments like this are doing more harm to the TV program than good.
"This what LeBron is talking about lol they comparing a hockey player to LeBron you can’t make this shit up," one fan said.
"LeBron gonna be 20 years retired and they gonna be debating between him and NASCAR drivers," another fan said.
"They’re making this show less and less watchable," said one fan.
PK Subban gives bold take on LeBron James' placement on NBA all-time rankings
PK Subban started things off by dubbing Alex Ovechkin the more durable star, but the LeBron James discourse quickly began to heat up after that. All three hosts proceeded to engage in a fiery debate following the longtime NHL star's remarks about where the LA Lakers star sits all-time.
In the beginning, Subban stated that his thoughts had nothing to do with LeBron's greatness as a player. He agrees he is a historic talent, but was simply stating that Ovechkin has him beat from a durability standpoint.
As the segment went on, the topic of LeBron James' greatness continued to be a primary talking point. This resulted in Subban stating that he feels Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant should be ahead of him when it comes to the GOAT debate.
"If we want to talk about greatness in basketball that's a whole different conversation," Subban said. "LeBron's great, but he ain't Kobe, he ain't Jordan for me."
"Yeah I did, I put Kobe ahead of him."
This is far from the first time Kobe's name has been tossed in the NBA GOAT debate. Many agree it's primarily between Jordan and LeBron, but countless people have made a case for the Lakers legend over the years.
With his five championships, there is no denying Kobe belongs in the conversation amongst the greatest ever. However, with his still-growing list of accomplishments and accolades, LeBron is arguably in a slightly higher tier all-time.
