“Are you really gonna take that leap of faith based on how the last 2 years went?” - Tim Legler believes Brooklyn Nets are not top contenders even if they keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets had a poor outing in the 2022 NBA playoffs, crashing out in the first round against the Boston Celtics in a clean sweep. They, however, finished off the regular season placed mid-table with a 44-38 record.

Their 2022–23 NBA season looks shaky, with both of their top players potentially on their way out of the team. While the team were favorites to win the championship title this time last year, they are not considered contenders for the upcoming season, even with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remaining with the franchise.

NBA analyst Tim Legler excludes the franchise from his top five list of title contenders in the East, with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at the top. He stated that expecting the Nets to perform well in the upcoming season despite the team chemistry being in shambles is a stretch.

"I'm looking at Brooklyn and I'm saying to myself 'okay even if we say Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving don't get moved and they're gonna be there," Legler said. "Are you really gonna take that leap of faith based on the way the last two years went?

"Knowing that they both demanded trades, you really think they're gonna just turn it around, get out of the gates really quickly? All of a sudden they're gonna be happy there they're gonna stick with it? And now Brooklyn becomes a contender? I think that's a reach."

Can the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, contend for the 2023 NBA championship title?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were pegged as one of the contenders to clinch the title. However, their downfall was triggered by Irving's absence for most of the first half of the season due to New York City's COVID-19 mandate and his refusal to get vaccinated.

Kevin Durant, along with James Harden, kept the team afloat for the first half of the season until KD suffered an injury. The forward missed 21 consecutive games due to an MCL injury to his left knee, which he sustained against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 15.

Kyrie Irving was only brought back to the team for the away games he was eligible for. But that was not enough for the team.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kevin Durant said he thinks his MCL injury has been the difference in the Nets' season. Kevin Durant said he thinks his MCL injury has been the difference in the Nets' season.

