"Are we sure he didn’t hurt his back?": Ben Simmons cannot catch a break as fans troll him after he catches a 90-pound fish 

In recent years, Ben Simmons has found himself being the recipient of endless criticism and the butt of countless jokes.

Since passing up a layup in the dying moments of a playoff game, which saw the Philadelphia 76ers get eliminated from the postseason, Ben Simmons has been short on confidence. We haven't seen the dominant guard we know Simmons is capable of being since.

In fact, we've rarely seen Simmons in the ensuing seasons. He has been dealing with a back injury and mental health issues.

Simmons recently posted a photograph to his Instagram account, with the guard showing off an impressive 90lb fish he had caught.

As you would expect, some NBA fans took the low-hanging fruit and began to poke fun at Ben Simmons in the comments section.

𝑹𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒔𝒌𝒊✰ @Embiitch @LegionHoops Are we sure he didn’t hurt his back lifting this fish?

Chris Reilly @C_Reilly5 @LegionHoops Seems to better at fishin than dishin and swishin

christian @UltraChristian_ back is good enough to reel in 90 pound fish but not enough to dribble a basketball yeah okay twitter.com/legionhoops/st…

Ben Simmons is expected to remain with the Brooklyn Nets heading into the new season, despite having played in only 42 regular-season games in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Unfortunately, Simmons had the worst year of his career from a production standpoint, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists - a far cry from his usual production.

Brooklyn Nets fans will be hoping he can rediscover the form that made saw him make two consecutive All-Defensive First Teams and an All-NBA Third Team. Simmons' return to form would drastically improve Brooklyn's roster and immediately raise the team's ceiling heading into the new season.

Ben Simmons is close to 'full fitness'

According to Marc Spears, the versatile point guard is nearing full fitness and is looking to make a significant impact for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season.

"I talked to somebody close to [Ben Simmons]," Spears reported. "They would say, 'I would say he's in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly.'"

If Ben Simmons is back to the player he was during his Philadelphia 76ers tenure, the Brooklyn Nets will have one of the best perimeter defenders and playmakers in the NBA on their roster.

As such, there will be a lot of eyes on him when the new NBA season gets underway later this year.

