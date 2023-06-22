Are there any twins participating in NBA Draft 2023?

The NBA Draft will be the beginning of many prospects' NBA journey. Most of the prospects will have their families sitting beside them as they await for their names to be called. Some prospects will even have their family members' names called as well.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are identical twins and projected top five picks in this year’s draft class. The Thompson twins are 6-foot-6 with nearly identical frames and athletic potential.

They are expected to be drafted at four and five. Reports have not confirmed who will go first and have eternal bragging rights over their sibling.

Overtime Elite @OvertimeElite Yeah Ausar Thompson is NEVER satisfied Yeah Ausar Thompson is NEVER satisfied 😤 https://t.co/Lp1GyiaZMW

The two brothers skipped their senior year of high school and bypassed the college route. They spent the past two years playing in the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta. The twins could become the first twins to ever be selected in the top 10 of the same draft.

Despite their similar builds, the two prospects have slightly different skill sets. Amen is a better passer and can run an offense as a playmaker. He could operate more as a point guard.

Ausar uses his highlight-worthy athleticism as more of a scorer. He also fits more on the wing rather than the primary ball handler. He is a better defender than his brother as well.

Both are solid defenders given their size. They will need to improve their shooting once they reach the next level.

(Via “Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them.”(Via @PatMcAfeeShow “Amen Thompson had a very strong workout in Portland and he made an impression on them.” 👀- @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) https://t.co/0nwosCK4NL

Other identical twins in the NBA

The Thompson twins will not be the first pair of twins to make the NBA. It has been done a few times before.

Caleb Martin recently made a splash as a scorer off the bench for the Miami Heat during their playoff run this season. His identical brother Cody was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Cody is still on the Hornets. The two twins played together in Charlotte before Caleb was cut and joined the Heat.

The Morris twins are another well-known identical pair to make their way in the NBA. Markieef and Marcus played together for two-and-a-half seasons in Phoenix before joining separate teams. Markieff has played for eight teams, while Marcus has been on six.

Brook and Robin Lopez are another pair of twins currently playing in the NBA. Robin of course has much more hair but the identical twins stand as seven-footers. Brook was drafted 10th, five spots ahead of his brother in 2008. The two briefly played together with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20.

