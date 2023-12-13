Are Washington Wizards moving to Northern Virginia? Exploring owner Ted Leonsis' decision for franchise's new arena

The Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals' time in the District of Columbia could be coming to an end. Recent developments reveal that Ted Leonsis, the owner of Monumental Sports and both teams, plans to hold a press conference to reveal the details of a newly proposed arena complex and an entertainment district in Alexandria, Virginia, tailored for the two teams.

Indications strongly suggest the Washington Wizards and the Capitals are moving to Virginia. As per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonsis will be alongside Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin during the conference, set to take place on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A group of Virginia state lawmakers recently approved a plan to relocate the Wizards and the NHL's Capitals to Northern Virginia, specifically to the burgeoning Potomac Yard area, where a new arena is proposed to be built. The new arena will be located about half an hour south of Capital One Arena, the current home of the Wizards and Capitals.

In 2016, Leonsis remarked that in DC, he had "the worst building deal in professional sports," as reported by the Washington Post.

Expand Tweet

Leonsis said he was paying $14 million per year in interest, $9 million in principal, and covering maintenance costs that had amounted to $13 million the previous year.

Most teams, he said, typically pay rent ranging from $3 million to $4 million to play in municipally owned arenas.

The proposed relocation to Virginia has been the subject of significant attention and is seen as a potential boost for the Potomac Yard area, especially with the opening of a new Metro station earlier this year.

The Wizards are valued at $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

History of the Washington Wizards franchise

The Washington Wizards boast an extensive history that spans numerous decades and cities.

Originating in 1961 as the Chicago Packers, the team underwent a name change to the Chicago Zephyrs the following season. In 1963, the franchise moved to Baltimore, Maryland, adopting the name Baltimore Bullets.

It later became the Capital Bullets and the Washington Bullets. It wasn't until 1997 that the team was officially rebranded as the Washington Wizards.

Over its history, the Wizards have reached notable milestones in the NBA, including four NBA Finals appearances and a championship in 1978. The team has earned 28 playoff berths, triumphed in four conference championships, and secured seven division titles.

Iconic players like Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, Gilbert Arenas and John Wall have played for the team.