"Aren’t you a quarterback?" - Anthony Edwards reveals inspiration behind his debut Adidas AE1 exclusive colorway

Anthony Edwards is showing off his debut PE signature shoe. Edwards has a deal with Adidas and the young star has been rewarded with a signature shoe called the AE1. The first PE colorway will be a purple and bronze shoe. There are no details on how much the new PE will cost or when it will drop.

The shoe is a reference to Anthony Edwards’ youth football team. Growing up in Atlanta, Edwards began his athletic career in youth football. He played for the “Atlanta Vikings,” which used the colors and jerseys of the NFL Minnesota Vikings.

The colors have an obvious connection, as Edwards now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards tweeted about the first exclusive player edition of the AE1. He explained that the sneaker represented his past as a football quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AKA Aren’t you a quarterback?" My first PE, dedicated to where it all started. Believe That.” Edwards wrote on Twitter.

The tweet also features clips of Edwards back in his youth football days. He is seen juking defenders and scoring touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards signature shoe details

Anthony Edwards’ signature shoe, the AE1, is the first in a likely long line of shoes with Adidas. Edwards signed with the German apparel company in 2020. Adidas signed him just two games into his NBA career. There are no reported details on the value of the contract.

Edwards began wearing his iconic AE1 sneaker this season. During the shoe's marketing effort, Edwards targeted other players' shoes in advertisements. He referred to his shoe as "your favorite hooper's hoop shoe.".

The shoe was first released in the “With Love” colorway, which featured a black upper with peach-colored paneling. The peach colors reflect Edward's home state of Georgia, which is known as the “Peach State.”.

Anthony Edwards "With Love" colorway

It also reflects his mother and grandmother’s favorite colors, peach and pink. The shoe was released on December 16 and retailed at $120 for adult sizes.

The shoe was labeled as the most futuristic basketball shoe Adidas has ever made. The upper features a mesh wing panel. It is called a Generative Supportive Wing by Adidas. It provides stability and traps the foot for flexible support.

It also features a mesh design to provide breathability and allow the player to move in all directions.

The sole has technology designed for extra support and cushion for landing from high heights, like Edwards often does. Edwards' energetic and athletic style was the main inspiration behind the shoe’s design.

Edwards is one of the rising young stars of the league. He was named an All-Star this season and is leading the Timberwolves to their best regular season in years.