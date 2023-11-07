“Arguably greatest player of all time” - Jimmy Butler reflects on battles with LeBron James ahead of Heat-Lakers

Over the past few years, Jimmy Butler and LeBron James have battled it out on multiple occasions. One instance came on the game's biggest stage in 2020. Leading up to their most recent matchup, the Miami Heat star had nothing but praise for the NBA legend.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat and LA Lakers were slated to play against each other in South Beach. Before to the game, Jimmy Butler was asked what it was like going up against LeBron. Even though he has gotten the better of him for the most part, Butler still considers it an honor to go up against an all-time great.

"I respect LeBron so much, arguably the greatest player of all time," Butler said. "I really enjoy going up against him all these years no matter what uniform he was in."

As most remember, Butler and LeBron battled it out in the bubble during the 2020 NBA Finals. Despite an incredible performance from the All-Star forward, it was the Lakers who ended up taking home the championship. Butler took it right to LeBron and company that series, averaging 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists through six games.

How did Jimmy Butler perform against LeBron James this season?

LeBron James might have had success in the past, but it was Jimmy Butler who got the win in their most recent matchup. Things were close, but the Miami Heat ended up taking down the LA Lakers Monday night by a final score of 108-107.

Butler had an all-around performance, posting a stat line of 28 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. However, it was Bam Adebayo who was the biggest standout for Miami in the win. He finished the game with a triple-double, putting up a dominant box score of 22 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

As for the Lakers, LeBron finished the game as their top performer. In 37 minutes of action, he posted 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. Aside from him, Austin Reaves helped lead the charge with a near triple-double performance of his own. The rising star ended the night with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The biggest story of this game was Anthony Davis being forced to exit due to injury. He only ended up playing seven minutes in the second half after dealing with hip and groin spasms. The All-Star big man finished the game with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.