"Arguably the key": Insider outlines one area where Anthony Davis must succeed to resolve Lakers' half-court offense issues  

The LA Lakers need Anthony Davis firing on all cylinders as their best player to get closer to their dream of winning an 18th title. He was vital to their success in 2020, and their struggles in his absence have made it clear the Lakers' ceiling is as high as Davis'.

The former New Orleans Pelicans big has been a monster defensively on a nightly basis. However, the same can't be said about his offense. Davis had a stellar debut season with the Lakers. He averaged 26.1 points on 50.3% shooting, including 33.0% from deep and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

However, Davis' numbers dropped in the following two years. In 2021, he averaged 21.8 points, shooting a paltry 26.0% from 3-point range, while in 2022, he managed 23.2 points, shooting a career-worst 18.6% from deep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AD's scoring got better last season with 25.9 points a game. However, the 3-point shooting could only improve to 25.7%.

In an interview on Volume Sports, LA Lakers insider Jovan Buha rightly pointed out Anthony Davis' shooting away from the basket as key to the team resolving their half-court issues.

"I think it's arguably the biggest swing factor of the season," Buha said about Davis' jump shot. "AD's shot making was arguably the key of that 'Bubble' run, like you just couldn't guard the guy. When you have to guard him out to 18, 20, 24 feet, that unlocks his dribble drive game, his face up game. There's just so many elements. It improves the spacing."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Davis' jumper will help him get back to playing his favored position

Anthony Davis is an absolute monster at the five. He's nearly unguardable because of his impeccable footwork and quickness, which isn't easy for other bigs to defend. However, Davis doesn't have the frame to consistently play the five.

The physicality and injury factor is a concern, especially with AD, who has missed 104 games over the last three seasons. However, his inconsistent jumper has left the Lakers' coaching staff no choice but to deploy him as a full-time center against his wishes.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers haven't had a floor-spacing big over the last two seasons to make that happen. However, they have that now with Christian Wood. They also have another starting-caliber center in Jaxson Hayes. In both scenarios, the Lakers need Davis to consistently make his jumpers.

That will improve the flow of their offense and open the floor up for LeBron James, who's still a dominant force at the rim.