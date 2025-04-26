"Arrest Cole Anthony" - NBA fans furious after Jaylen Brown's scary fall following Magic guard's reckless flagrant hit

Cole Anthony performed a dirty play against Jaylen Brown on Friday night. The Orlando Magic hosted the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Heading into the game, the Celtics had a 2-0 advantage in their seven-game series. Given these circumstances, the Magic will do anything to try to get one win in the series.

During the first half of Game 3, Brown attempted to attack the basket with Anthony defending him. As Jaylen was prepared to launch toward the rim, Cole recklessly hit his leg mid-air, which caused the Celtics star to fall on the hardwood. The officials then called a flagrant foul on the Magic guard.

Fans on social media expressed frustration toward Cole Anthony, as he could've seriously hurt Jaylen Brown. Fortunately, Brown was still able to continue after the play.

"ARREST COLE ANTHONY," one fan wrote.

"They need to start ejecting these a**holes. 3 flagrants in 3 games," another commented.

Here are some other reactions from X as fans criticised the Magic for the play against Jaylen Brown.

"Totally!! He had his hand in the air for that foul before Brown even hit the ground He knew what he was doing," one exclaimed.

"He should have been assessed a tight slap," one said.

"DIRTY A** TEAM," another said.

"The magic are dirty f***s. Don’t understand why they are trying to hurt people. This is just a pattern through 3!games. League has to fix it. Don’t get it at all," another said.

Celtics vs Magic first-half recap: Jaylen Brown powers through pain after scary fall in Game 3

The Boston Celtics took on the Orlando Magic for Game 3 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the game, the Celtics hoped to beat the Magic to secure a 3-0 advantage. Based on the turn of events in the first half, it seems that Boston could accomplish their goal.

After getting fouled by Cole Anthony and falling on the floor, Jaylen Brown still managed to help the Celtics secure a 10-point advantage in the first half. Brown added 11 points and four rebounds to help his All-Star duo, Jayson Tatum, secure a 59-49 lead over the Magic.

Speaking of Tatum, he was the star of the show in the first half. JT put up 21 points and three rebounds. Despite Orlando taking the lead in the first quarter, it seemed that Boston had found their rhythm and could be on their way to securing a 3-0 series lead.

However, the Magic bounced back in quarter 3, leading 69-65 at the time of publishing.

