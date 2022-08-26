"As the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure" - Charles Barkley explains what the legendary players think about Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley was one of several NBA legends who called out Kevin Durant last season. Durant failed to lead the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs last season, getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. It didn't help that he requested a trade this summer, with Barkley calling him a failure during an interview.

The Hall of Fame was a guest on a recent episode of the "Bickley and Marotta" podcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Barkley was asked about Durant's career and legacy. He didn't mince his words for the Nets superstar. He explained what other legendary players think about KD.

"All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships," Barkley said. "But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure. Every time he's had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That's what us old guys think about him."

Charles Barkley also called Kevin Durant a miserable person. Barkley pointed out that KD is still unhappy despite winning two championships with the Golden State Warriors. He also noted that the Nets gave into his demands when he signed with them. However, he repaid them by asking for a trade before the start of free agency.

"He seems like a miserable person," Barkley said. "I call him Mr. Miserable. He's never going to be happy. Everybody's given him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state."

"He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships, and he's still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn. They give him everything he wants and he's still miserable."

Durant recently rescinded his trade request and chose to remain with the Nets. The team announced that they will continue working with their superstar and try to win a championship next season.

Is Kevin Durant a failure?

Kevin Durant won two titles with the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant is considered one of the best players of his generation. Durant is already an all-time great player, one of the best 75 players in NBA history. He's also one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. Is he a failure like Charles Barkley said?

Probably not. Durant is one of the most accomplished players ever. He has two rings, two NBA Finals MVP, a regular season MVP and 12 All-Star selections. The only possible thing that affects KD's legacy is his failure to lead the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets to an NBA championship.

Durant led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, but bolted for the Warriors in 2016. He left Golden State in 2019 and built a team in Brooklyn. His tenure with the Nets has been disappointing, but still salvagaeble. Nevertheless, Durant's legacy is secured and he's most likely destined for the Hall of Fame.

Edited by Juan Paolo David