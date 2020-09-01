'As a competitor and DPOY that's your job' - Isaiah Thomas slams Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 1 performance

The Miami Heat put on a dominant display on Monday and took a 1-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Jimmy Butler scored an impressive 40 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo was contained to just 18 points by the Miami Heat.

As the reigning MVP and the best player of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was expected to lead from the front on both sides of the court. But the Greek Freak came up short especially in the fourth quarter as he scored just 3 points in the fourth quarter and had three turnovers.

Isaiah Thomas unhappy with Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Criticisms have already started pouring down on the Bucks as the top-seeded team in the east put in a lackluster performance in game 1. Jimmy Butler caught fire towards the end of the game as he went on to score 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. Giannis, undoubtedly the best player on the team, did not guard Jimmy Butler during this time.

During the post-game press conference, Giannis was asked if he asked his coach to let him guard Jimmy Butler, who was in red-hot form. Giannis's answer has not surprisingly displeased many fans around the world. Giannis replied

"To guard him? No, I didn't. Why would you ask that?"

When the reporter further asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy in the upcoming games, the Milwaukee Bucks forward said

"No, I'll do whatever coach tells me to do."

This approach by the Greek star has displeased many fans around the world. As the best defensive player on the Milwaukee Bucks, many expected Giannis to take the assignment of guarding Jimmy Butler.

Former Washington Wizards player Isaiah Thomas showed his discontent for the same on twitter.

As a competitor and DPOY that’s your job to take that assignment. I know Marcus smart, Avery Bradley, kawhi woulda been like FOH I’m guarding him. https://t.co/kEHStlPiJU — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 1, 2020

A plethora of other NBA experts were also frustrated with Giannis Antetokounmpo's passive approach and over-obedience towards coach's orders. Many argued that superstars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis would never shy away from guarding the best player on the opponent's team when needed.

An All-Star suggested to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn’t be the Defensive Player of the Year because he’s not a lockdown defender who shuts down other stars. The Bucks clearly need someone to take that challenge with Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/JvH2PAicNG — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Giannis responds to the critics as he takes on the Miami Heat in Game 2 on Wednesday.

