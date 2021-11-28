“As far as I know, he wants to play” - Coach Stephen Silas confirms that John Wall wants to play for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have started the season 2-16, the NBA’s worst record so far this season, with John Wall sitting on the bench. But it seems that Wall has now changed his mind after saying before the season started that he would not play for the Rockets but would be at games.

Ben DuBose @BenDuBose John Wall says he will be with the team on the bench for all games, including road games and all travel. #Rockets John Wall says he will be with the team on the bench for all games, including road games and all travel. #Rockets

Before the start of last season, John Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Wall signed a new contract before the 2019-20 season, which would pay him $171 million over the next four seasons. This season, Wall is owed $44 million and has been a healthy scratch from every Rockets game.

With the Rockets beginning their full-on rebuild this season, they have put their young players on the court to get them experience, valuing that over getting wins. This has led the Rockets to the NBA’s worst record, but with Wall getting ready to play again soon, the Rockets' fortunes could change.

Silas says there will be “many more conversations about what that looks like and how it works.” Stephen Silas confirms the @wojespn report that John Wall and Rafael Stone have spoken about a potential return. “As far as I know, he wants to play.” #Rockets Silas says there will be “many more conversations about what that looks like and how it works.” Stephen Silas confirms the @wojespn report that John Wall and Rafael Stone have spoken about a potential return. “As far as I know, he wants to play.” #Rockets Silas says there will be “many more conversations about what that looks like and how it works.”

In his pre-conference on November 27, 2021, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas confirmed that John Wall wants to play.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Stephen Silas acknowledged that @JohnWall and GM Rafael Stone have had a conversation about John returning to playing for the Rockets: “Rafael and John spoke and as far as I know John is wanting to come back and there’s gonna be discussions around that and we’ll see.” Stephen Silas acknowledged that @JohnWall and GM Rafael Stone have had a conversation about John returning to playing for the Rockets: “Rafael and John spoke and as far as I know John is wanting to come back and there’s gonna be discussions around that and we’ll see.” https://t.co/C4nVt2lIuT

“Rafael [Stone] and John spoke and as far as I know John is wanting to come back and there’s gonna be discussions around that and we’ll see,” Silas said.

It might be some time before Wall is back on the court, as he will probably need time to get ready to play. But when he does get back, it will surely be a pleasant sight to see him back on the court.

What can John Wall bring to the Houston Rockets?

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall going up for a layup

Last season, the Rockets went 17-55, for the worst record in the Western Conference, which got them the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. That season, John Wall appeared in 40 games, in which he averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.

This was Wall’s first season back after missing the entire 2019-20 season with an ACL injury. Averaging over 20 points after being away for an entire season is impressive, and Wall might have a similar type of scoring season when he eventually gets back on the court.

In the 40 games that John Wall played last season, the Rockets went 12-28, meaning they only won five games without Wall on the court.

However, the Rockets are in a rebuild and will want to get a higher draft pick at the end of the season, so they can use that pick to continue to retool for the future. Playing Wall will likely increase the Rockets' win total at the end of the season, which could make their draft lottery odds worse.

On the other hand, it is not good for young players to just be losing over and over every night. Having Wall on the court could help this young Rocket team learn what it means to win NBA games.

When John Wall gets back on the court, he will certainly have a positive impact on the team.

