"As God is my witness, I do not hate LeBron James" - Skip Bayless says he's objective when he criticizes the LA Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless has made a living from criticizing or "hating" on athletes such as LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers. The analyst is known for his hot takes, and a day does not go by that he has something to say about LeBron James, whether good or bad.

In the most recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show podcast, Bayless finally addressed Charles Barkley for threatening to kill him on various occasions in the past 15 years. The 70-year-old analyst said that he will remain a fan of Barkley as an on-air personality despite their differences.

Bayless also pointed out that he has one thing in common with Sir Charles. It's that they are very objective when it comes to LeBron James. Skip swore that he does not hate James and that he only tells the truth about "The King."

"As God as my witness, I do not hate LeBron James, Charles Barkley. LeBron's a really nice guy... LeBron is actually too nice to have the killer will that Michael always had, in ways nobody has ever had... But I have tried to tell the truth about LeBron as I see it," Bayless said.

Skip Bayless was responding to Charles Barkley's comments on Draymond Green's podcast last week. Barkley went at Bayless for his antics and called out the longtime analyst for lying on television.

"Skip Bayless hates LeBron and Aaron Rodgers. For me, I hate that because the one thing I try do is I’m never gonna lie on television because people believe what they see on television. If you have watched Skip Bayless, you know he hates LeBron. He hates Aaron Rodgers. That ain’t right in my opinion," Barkley said.

Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James following LA Lakers loss to Houston Rockets

King James of the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers reached a new low this season following a 139-130 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Rockets have the worst record in the league in terms of the number of wins entering the game.

However, the Lakers managed to get blown out in overtime, allowing a 10-0 run to start the extra period and a total of 19 points in five minutes. The defense were non-existent for the Lakers as they fell to nine games under .500 with about a month left in the regular season.

James posted a triple-double in the loss, with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. He also had four blocks, but shot 9-for-26 from the field and had a -17 plus-minus. That staline was enough for Skip Bayless to criticize the Lakers superstar on his show "Undisputed" with Shannon Sharpe.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"This was as overrated and misleading a triple-double as you will ever see." — Lakers fall short in OT to the Rockets behind LeBron's triple-double"This was as overrated and misleading a triple-double as you will ever see." — @RealSkipBayless Lakers fall short in OT to the Rockets behind LeBron's triple-double "This was as overrated and misleading a triple-double as you will ever see." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/5sIS07tG7R

