"As good as Luka is, he still has a long way to go" - Jared Dudley on comparisons between LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks young star Luka Doncic has been compared to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James ever since he entered the league in 2018. Former Lakers player and current Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley believes Doncic still has a long way to go before he gets to James' level.
In an interview with Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News, Dudley was asked about the comparisons between Doncic and James. The 36-year-old noted that Doncic and James had a lot of similarities, but the Slovenian star is not yet at the four-time MVP's level.
"I think common things are unselfishness, wanting to pass and make other players better. Both big guys who can handle the ball. I mean, as good as Luka is, he still has a long way to go, which is a great thing for him," Dudley said.
Jared Dudley added that Luka Doncic has great potential, possibly more than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker at the same age. So far, Doncic has reached the postseason twice but got eliminated by the LA Clippers both times.
Meanwhile, LeBron James missed the playoffs in his first two years in the league. However, when he made it in 2006, James was never eliminated in the first round until last postseason. He also went to his first NBA Finals in 2007 at the age of 22.
Luka Doncic, LeBron James won't face each other on December 15th
The LA Lakers are scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on December 15th at the American Airlines Center. It was supposed to be the first matchup of the season between LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
However, the anticipated matchup is not going to happen, with Doncic listed as out due to left ankle soreness. The Mavericks star has been hampered by injuries and conditioning issues to start the season. He's also had to deal with left knee soreness and weight issues, reportedly weighing 30 pounds more than his playing weight.
On the other hand, LeBron James appears to be finally healthy after missing 12 games early in the season due to various reasons like a sprained ankle, COVID-19 and strained abdomen. James was recently named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Lakers to a 3-1 record.
"The King" averaged 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks while also shooting 60.8% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. He helped the LA Lakers win over the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.
Luka Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James have two more chances to play against each other this season. The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers are scheduled to battle on March 1st and March 29th next year.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
For their careers, James has a winning record of 6-1 over Doncic.