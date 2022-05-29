“As great as he is, he leaves something on the floor” - Stephen A. Smith believes Luka Doncic has held himself and the Mavericks back because of his shape, says he’s a "bad brother who can ball"

Luka Doncic has often been accused of not being in shape, despite his talent and impact on the Dallas Mavericks. After a home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, 2021, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller questioned the Mavs guard's fitness.

Miller had said that Doncic was "plodding up and down the court," insinuating that he was out of shape. Owing to his concerns about his weight, he suggested that the Slovenian trims down.

During his post-game interview, Doncic admitted to his weight gain and stated that he needed to do better. He had recorded 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists, but his weight is said to have hindered him from doing more. Doncic said:

"People are going to talk about it, yes or no. I know I've got to do better. I had a long summer. I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a bit. Maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track."

Doncic's weight was also talked about during the postseason. Stephen A. Smith believes his weight issues are holding him back from being all that he can be. He was of the opinion that the three-time All-Star had also held back the Mavs.

Smith stated:

"As great as Luka is, he's held himself and the Dallas Mavericks back from being all he can be and all they can be. Because as great as he is, he leaves something on the floor, because he's never in shape."

Smith argued that Doncic's weight issues restricted him from being exceptional beyond measure. Smith admitted that the 23-year-old is a great basketball player.

Despite his weight concerns, Luka Doncic had a terrific postseason

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks exited the playoffs after sustaining a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the second-round. The Mavs defeated both the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns to make it past the first-round for the first time in a decade.

The future is bright for the Mavs star Luka Doncic this playoffs:-31.7 PPG-9.8 RPG-6.4 APG-WCF appearance in his fourth seasonThe future is bright for the Mavs star Luka Doncic this playoffs:-31.7 PPG-9.8 RPG-6.4 APG-WCF appearance in his fourth seasonThe future is bright for the Mavs star 🌟 https://t.co/MXbNoZcYXS

Luka Doncic was a huge part of the franchise's playoff campaign and its regular season success. He currently leads the playoffs in points scored with an average of 31.7 points per game. He will most likely be the playoffs' scoring leader for the second year in a row.

Regardless of his weight problems, Doncic recorded one of his best seasons in the league. However, the argument raised by Stephen A. Smith is that he could achieve way more if he was in shape.

