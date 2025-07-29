"As happy as he looks:" Draymond Green shares true feelings on Chris Paul after veteran PG sports huge grin during Clippers shoot 

Draymond Green expressed his thoughts on Chris Paul joining the LA Clippers on social media. It's been eight years since fans last saw Paul play for the LA franchise. After his stint with the San Antonio Spurs last season, &quot;CP3&quot; went into free agency. He then agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Clippers this summer.Fast forward to the present day, and some teams have already commenced their photoshoots to update their players' profiles for the upcoming season. One of those teams was the Clippers. Draymond Green found a behind-the-scenes video of Chris Paul's photoshoot with the Clippers on Monday via Instagram. Green was amused by the video and reposted it on his Instagram stories. The Golden State Warriors veteran then expressed his thoughts on seeing Paul having a big smile on his face while sporting a Clippers uniform. &quot;My dawg is as happy as he looks,&quot; Green wrote.Draymond Green's Instagram StoryGreen and Paul played for one season with the Warriors back in the 2023-24 season. Will the 2025-26 NBA season be Chris Paul's last dance?While it's a nostalgic feeling for some to see Chris Paul suit up for the LA Clippers, the 2025-26 season could be his final year in the NBA. After two decades of playing in the league, the &quot;Point God&quot; reportedly decided to call it quits earlier this summer. NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed this information in late July 2025. However, there are new reports that &quot;CP3&quot; might stick around a little longer. ESPN's Malika Andrews revealed on Monday that Paul isn't ruling out the idea of playing beyond the 2025-26 season. But it'll depend on how the upcoming season turns out. Chris Paul is one of the oldest players in the league today. At 40 years old, he is now among only three active players within that age group, the others being LeBron James and PJ Tucker. Looking at his performance last season, Paul proved why he was still worthy of being called the &quot;Point God&quot;. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals. His scoring may no longer be on par with the numbers he used to produce; however, his passing game is still solid. What's even more impressive is the fact that he played all 82 regular-season games last season. With that in mind, it's clear that Paul still has a lot of gas left in the tank. How do you think Chris Paul and the LA Clippers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.