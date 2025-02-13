"As a human being, want to feel respected" - Jusuf Nurkic takes shots at Kevin Durant and the Suns after Hornets debut

Jusuf Nurkic made his debut for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. It was his first game since Jan. 7 when the Phoenix Suns benched him amid their slump back then. He took a shot at his former team during a halftime interview.

Speaking to FanDuel Sports Network's Shannon Spake before going to the locker room, Nurkic discussed his short stint with the Hornets since he was acquired before the trade deadline. He seemingly took some shots at the Suns, who had superstars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

"As a player, you want to feel wanted," Nurkic said. "As a human being, want to feel respected. I think I find it so far here, so far good. Love these guys, they're competing their a** off."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jusur Nurkic didn't see eye-to-eye with Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer. It reached a boiling point in mid-January when he was benched and he didn't play since Wednesday night.

Nurkic once went on record in an interview with the Arizona Republic that he had no working relationship with coach Bud. He didn't want to make a fuss about it and was open to helping Nick Richards, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets.

"We don't have a relationship, so it's fine," Nurkic said. "For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my a** off for something else."

The Phoenix Suns would eventually trade Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick. Nurkic had nine points and eight rebounds in his first game in Charlotte, but the team lost to the Orlando Magic 102-86.

Jusuf Nurkic urges Orlando Magic to acquire Anfernee Simons from Portland

Jusuf Nurkic urges Orlando Magic to acquire Anfernee Simons from Portland. (Photo: IMAGN)

After a strong showing in the first half, the Charlotte Hornets fizzled in the second en route losing to the Orlando Magic.

Jusuf Nurkic praised the young Magic team and even urged them to trade for Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I think they are a really good young team and they are doing a really good job," Nurkic said in his postgame press conference, according to The Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

"They have a really good coaching staff, but I think they are missing one player. I can't name it, but that's my little fella from Portland, but I love my Portland people."

Expand Tweet

While Simons wasn't mentioned, he's one of the players always linked to a potential trade. The same can be said with Jerami Grant, but Nurkic said "little fella," which seemingly describes the 6-foot-3 scoring guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback