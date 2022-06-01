"As a kid from Saginaw that's done it, dream away kid, go take it" - Draymond Green wishes fellow Michigan native Darvin Ham good luck for his LA Lakers job

Draymond Green was extremely happy for his fellow Michigan native Darvin Ham. Ham was announced as the head coach of the LA Lakers. Both went to Saginaw High School and faced immense trouble making it to the NBA.

While expressing his happiness for Darvin Ham, Green delivered a heartfelt message to all the budding hoopers from Saginaw.

The three-time NBA champion stated that he looked up to Ham as a kid. The 48-year-old's appointment as the head coach of the Lakers will certainly inspire many more in the vicinity to work hard and make it to the league.

Speaking about his thoughts on Ham's appointment, he said on "The Draymond Green Show" that:

"I want to say congratulations to Darv, it's incredible coaching the most historic franchise in the NBA. Kid from Saginaw, Michigan is coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, it don't get any better than that. So for that kid in Saginaw, dream away.

"Hold on to that hope, continue to chase that dream because as you can see it is possible for us too, I know there are times where I don't feel like its possible, I know there's times where I feel like in Saginaw that's all you got that's all that's gonna be there, dream away kid.

"It's right there for you and as a kid from Saginaw that's done it, dream away kid, go take it."

Draymond Green believes that Darvin Ham can make things work with the LA Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Lakers have always had some of the most high-profile coaches in the NBA. However, they decided to change that when they announced Darvin Ham as their head coach.

The 48-year-old has been an assistant coach for over a decade. He has worked with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dwight Howard.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as head coach, sources tell @wojespn Breaking: The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as head coach, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/vWMOJGDg7D

He was associated with the LA Lakers earlier in his coaching days and knows very well what it is to be part of the organization. The purple and gold have some big names like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

It has been proven that it is not easy to handle so much talent, but Green believes that Darvin Ham is well suited for this challenge. Speaking about the same on his podcast, Green said:

"I know everybody's talking about 'What he's gonna do with the roster and you know Russell Westbrook and blah blah blah,' what I know he's going to do is whatever he thinks is absolute best for that team.

"What I know he's gonna do is build a relationship with Russell Westbrook and be able to understand Russell Westbrook and be able to relate to Russell Westbrook, that's what I know he gonna do."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via The Los Angeles Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook as the franchise refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out.(via @TheSteinLine The Los Angeles Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook as the franchise refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out.(via @TheSteinLine) https://t.co/jVtxgsMzvD

With reports of Russell Westbrook staying with the Lakers emerging, Ham will have to do something special to make things work. No doubt the former MVP has the talent needed to deliver, but things have not gone well for him since his return home to LA.

However, with the arrival of Darvin Ham, things could turn around for him. If it does, the purple and gold will be a team to watch out for next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far