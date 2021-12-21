"As LeBron journeyed towards year 19 in the league and then year 20, we couldn't rely on him as the sole engine" - Rob Pelinka on why Russell Westbrook was acquired to support LeBron James

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has said that they acquired Russell Westbrook to help take the pressure off LeBron James as the team's 'sole engine room'. Westbrook joined James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers in the offseason via a trade with the Washington Wizards.

In a recent episode of Backstage Lakers, Pelinka talked about the Westbrook deal that brought the former MVP to Hollywood. The Lakers general manager added that they cannot overwork James in his 19th season and possibly 20th next year. With all the mileage, wear and tear and recent injuries, it's apparent 'The King' needs additional support.

"We made a big trade for Russell Westbrook to get another playmaker. We knew that as LeBron journeyed towards year 19 in the league and then year 20, we couldn't rely on him as the sole engine for our team," Pelinka said.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen On the latest Backstage Lakers, Rob Pelinka confirmed two things that have mostly only been hinted at:



1) the team made the Russ trade/added more ballhandlers because they wanted to save wear and tear on LeBron

1) the team made the Russ trade/added more ballhandlers because they wanted to save wear and tear on LeBron

2) they don't think they can judge the team without Nunn and Ariza

Some fans and analysts have called Westbrook a miniature version of LeBron James. Both players are super athletic, can bring the ball up and down the court, and can take over games. Westbrook is a tad shorter than James, who will turn 37 on December 30th.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook and two future second-round picks in the offseason from the Washington Wizards. They did so in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The deal overhauled the entire Lakers roster, bringing in cheap free agents and former All-Stars.

Rob Pelinka also said that they are still awaiting the return of Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza. Both of them are injured, and have not played a single game for the Lakers this season. However, Nunn and Ariza bring perimeter defense to the Lakers, something that the team lacked early in the season.

The only worry for LeBron James and the LA Lakers is Anthony Davis not playing to his potential this season. Davis is currently on the shelf due to a knee injury, and could be out for a month.

LeBron James forced to carry the LA Lakers, with Anthony Davis out with a knee injury

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James missed 12 games earlier this season due to injuries and suspension. He is now forced to carry the LA Lakers, as Anthony Davis is out with a knee sprain. James has averaged 25.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season.

It's a remarkable statline for 'The King' in his 19th season in the NBA. However, Father Time is undefeated, so the Lakers have to ensure that James avoids any major injuries. Russell Westbrook also needs to step up his game, lower his turnovers and avoid doing too much on the court.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks, the Lakers announced. Breaking: Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks, the Lakers announced. https://t.co/9nav3W90R7

Westbrook is a former MVP for a reason. He has to take over games when LeBron James has an off night. In addition to the absence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers also have to cope with the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the team's roster and staff.

The Lakers currently have four players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, while Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are close to coming back.

HoopsHype @hoopshype So... we're back to standard LeBron James. So... we're back to standard LeBron James. https://t.co/v1VrumdleV

It's worth noting that LeBron James is still being listed in the team's injury report because of his abdominal strain.

