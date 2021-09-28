"As long as he is going to be available for the postseason" - Stephen A. Smith urges Golden State Warriors to not be hasty about Klay Thompson's return

The Golden State Warriors will be looking forward to Klay Thompson's return for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. The sharpshooting guard has been out for two consecutive full seasons since 2019. His absence has been a huge reason behind the Warriors not making the trip to the playoffs in the last two campaigns.

Klay Thompson won't be in the lineup immediately once the season starts, though. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith thinks that will not affect the Golden State Warriors much. He reckons that Thompson staying healthy come playoff time will be essential for the franchise to have a successful season. Here's what he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio:

"I don't have a problem with Klay Thompson being out until January. I know it can get a bit dangerous if it's a bit longer than that."

Stephen A. Smith also emphasized that other teams like the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will not have their key players playing all games either. So keeping these factors in mind, it won't affect the Golden State Warriors as much if they push Klay Thompson's return to January next year.

Smith also mentioned that the Warriors will benefit from taking their time with Thompson's return in the postseason: Here's what he said in that regard:

"If Klay Thompson waits until January to comeback, they obviously believe that's going to elevate his level of health, going into the postseason. And as long as he is available for the postseason, alright, I think they [Golden State Warriors] are going to be fine. It's going to be dicey, please don't get me wrong, they got to get there."

It will be interesting to see if Klay Thompson can produce the kind of performances he had before he got injured. He has been working hard towards making a return and is keen to make an impact after being on the sidelines for two straight campaigns.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will make his return in a home game

Klay Thompson last played in the NBA during the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors fans will be buzzing to see Klay Thompson back next season. Head coach Steve Kerr has sparked more excitement after announcing during media day on Monday that his first game back will be at Chase Center.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson's first game back will be at home. Steve Kerr: "Bob's already told me it's got to be a home game. Klay will not be (returning) on the road." Klay Thompson's first game back will be at home. Steve Kerr: "Bob's already told me it's got to be a home game. Klay will not be (returning) on the road."

Klay Thompson is admired a lot by all the Golden State Warriors fans. One can only imagine how wild the atmosphere will be when he takes to the court again. He is on pace with his recovery, so there is a great chance for him to play in January 2022.

