"As long as LeBron's there, he got a future" - Nick Young thinks Bronny James has a chance to join the LA Lakers

Nick Young thinks Bronny James has a chance to join the LA Lakers as long as his father, LeBron, is with the team. Young also made his recruitment pitch to Bronny to join the USC Trojans, his alma mater. Bronny is entering his senior year in high school and has been linked with several top universities.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Young was asked about Bronny's recent tour of Ohio State. The one-time champ wants the 17-year-old to become a Trojan and attend USC. He even gave him the nickname "Swaggy Bronny," a play on his moniker, "Swaggy P."

"USC, for sure. Back home, I went there," Young said. "'Swaggy Bronny,' he could be little 'Swaggy Bronny.' Plus it's in LA, it's in California. Why leave when you already out here comfortable?"

"Dad's here. Dad can come watch you play. Mom can come watch you play."

Nick Young was also asked about the possibility of Bronny James playing with LeBron for the LA Lakers. "Swaggy P" thinks that as long as "The King" is with the franchise, Bronny will always have the chance. Bronny is expected to be part of the 2024 NBA draft class.

"As long as LeBron's there, he got a future," Young said.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has a player option for the 2024-25 season. James can opt out of his contract and join whichever team drafts Bronny. The Hoops Resource currently predicts Bronny will be a late first-round pick. He's not among the top players in his class, but being LeBron's son will elevate his stock.

Which college will Bronny James choose?

Bronny James teased the possibility of joining Ohio State after touring the university and watching their football game against Notre Dame last week. However, LeBron and his family have been quiet about the offers.

Ohio State could be considered one of the favorites due to their connection to the James Family. Bronny was born in Ohio, and Nike sponsors the university. Their men's and women's basketball teams also wear shoes designed by LeBron. "The King" has also visited the school countless times.

There were reports last month that Oregon was the frontrunner to recruit Bronny, but his father quickly shut it down. Oregon has a great basketball program, with several top talents from the 2023 class committing to them. One of those players is Mookie Cook, who is set to portray LeBron in his upcoming biopic.

According to Yahoo! Sports, other universities that could convince the James family to join their program include Michigan, USC and Memphis. Michigan's head coach is LeBron's former teammate, Juwan Howard. Meanwhile, USC is the closest to home, and Memphis has produced several first-round picks under Anfernee Hardaway's leadership.

